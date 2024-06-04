Georgian beachfront home in Dungarvan with room for a céili for €2.45m

Address : Glebe House, Landsend, Dungarvan, Co Waterford Price : €2,450,000 Agent : Sherry FitzGerald Country Homes & Sherry FitzGerald Reynolds

Glebe House in Dungarvan, Co Waterford sits elegantly on a four-acre site with 180-degree views over the water to Helvic Head and Ballinacourty, a setting that takes some beating.

At the end of the garden a pedestrian gate opens to four steps down to a small, sandy cove. It’s a safe spot for kids, and an elevated platform in the garden overhead is a place where, back as far as Georgian times, adults have sat and entertained, keeping watchful eyes on youngsters splashing about in the water below.

Its four-acre (1.65-hectare) site of manicured seaside gardens is complete with a fountain, courtyards and a most interesting moongate. And if you like to cycle, it connects with the 46km Waterford to Dungarvan greenway, offering views of the Copper Coast – now a Unesco Global Geopark.

The Cove is a small, safe beach at the end of the garden

One of the nicest spots in the garden is a viewing platform

It dates from the early 1800s, and its considerable 605sq m (6,520sq ft) historically served as the home to successive Church of Ireland vicars of Dungarvan, including Rev William Giles, who leased the property from the duke of Devonshire for the annual sum of £25. Associated with ownership of nearby Lismore Castle, the duke was also linked to significant developments in Dungarvan including the famous Devonshire Bridge. Today it connects the local townland of Abbeyside (a kilometre away) and Dungarvan (two kilometres) so you can be at the post office within an eight-minute stroll.

It was subsequently purchased by Paul Power of the prominent Power drinks and bottling dynasty, who undertook significant renovations.

Outer hall

Diningroom

Drawingroom

The town of Dungarvan became known as “the home of the large bottle”, according to brochure notes, as “Powers bottled and distributed the famous large bottles of Guinness throughout Waterford and beyond”. The family also had St Brigid’s Well Brewery at Glebe House until it sold to current residents the McGrath family, locals in the hospitality industry who owned Waterford Joinery Ltd, established by the late John McGrath in the 1960s.

Inside the charming house, which is in walk-in condition, are a host of rooms including two formal reception rooms with lovely period details in ceiling plasterwork and roses, coving and fireplaces. Off formal rooms lie a well equipped kitchen that now connects to a breakfast room through an arch – designed the late by John McGrath, who died in 2021 – with panelling to match the hall. Glebe House has six bedrooms, and the main one is sumptuous, with views to the water.

The McGrath family added a light-filled garden room in a space where an old stone wall rockery stood. The expansive room in a cobble-lock courtyard is great for entertaining – it has a gym, a hot tub and ample room for céilis, waltzes or discos. It is accessed via two sets of patio doors.

Kitchen with new arch to a breakfast room

The property has six bedrooms

The moongate connecting the courtyard to a walled garden

A new garden room sits in the courtyard

The courtyard features a pond – home to a neo-Gothic fountain – while several outdoor coach houses provide additional space, and a multitude of uses. Walled gardens framed by ancient yew, laurel and beech have apple trees and blackcurrants in situ, and are cleared if you’d like to grow your own selection of edible delights.

Back to the interesting moongate, a circular piece of architecture marking a pedestrian entrance to the walled garden. These were popular in Chinese architecture, as their design is said to connect heaven and earth. It’s fitting really, as the same could be said for the place it resides. For some time too, given the ensnarement of its brickwork by ivy.

The Ber-exempt pile is available through joint agents Sherry FitzGerald Country Homes and Sherry FitzGerald Reynolds, seeking €2.45 million.