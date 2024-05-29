Polished Phibsborough home on leafy street with access to Royal Canal walkway for €695,000

The owners usually cycle to work in the Grand Canal Dock area, which takes about 15 minutes from Phibsborough.

Address : 30 Shandon Park, Phibsborough, Dublin 7 Price : €695,000 Agent : Sherry FitzGerald

Extending to 100sq m/1,076sq ft (plus studio) with a C1 Ber, there are few boxes this three-bed redbrick terrace in Phibsborough doesn’t tick for those looking for a move-in-ready period home within easy distance of Dublin city centre.

The fully insulated block-built studio (21sq m) sitting at the end of the back garden consists of a stylish home office overlooking the garden, as well as a generous utility space. The garden itself is a good size and has been beautifully laid out by the current owners; there is an integrated barbecue station to the side of the kitchen extension, a stone-tiled patio, raised flower beds and vegetable patches that produce carrots, potatoes, lettuce, beetroot and radish.

A rear door from the studio opens on to a laneway that provides direct access to the walkway along the Royal Canal, which is where the owners walk their dog. It gave the impression that they weren’t in the city at all, the owner says, adding that she will miss the community spirit present in Phibsborough and events such as Phizzfest arts and culture festival that took place in May.

The owners usually cycle to work in the Grand Canal Dock area, which takes about 15 minutes, and Shandon Park is also just a 10-minute walk from the Phibsborough green-line Luas stop. Now relocating to the south coast for career reasons, the owners have placed number 30 Shandon Park on the market through Sherry FitzGerald, seeking €695,000.

You really feel the seasons on Shandon Park, says the owner, as the picture-perfect tree-lined street displays cherry blossoms in late spring and is showered in golden leaves by October.

Number 30 is attractive from the street; a criss-cross terracotta tile walkway, beside which is a well-planted front plot, leads to the blue-framed glazed porch door with the main door showcasing colourful stained-glass panes.

Bought in a dated state in 2018, for €510,000 according to the Property Price Register, the owners have refurbished throughout, bringing the Ber rating up from G to C. Carpets were lifted throughout, revealing newspapers from the 1940s as well as the original wooden floors which have since been sanded and varnished.

The first reception room, to the right off the hall, looks out to the street through a sash window and features ceiling coving and a retro fireplace. The livingroom is the next room on the hall, and gets light from a large window on to the back garden.

The updated kitchen sits in an extension to the rear, to which the current owners added a skylight and modern windows and a glazed door to the back garden. The owners built the kitchen design around a wooden drawer unit that was sourced from an old chemist and bought at auction, adding character to the space. The rest of the units are white with quartz countertops.

The owners also added a modern guest WC under the stairs, which features a countertop bowl sink and a black-marble vanity shelf.

Upstairs, the main bedroom lies to the rear, it features a cast-iron fireplace and has space for wardrobes on either side of the chimney breast. Beside that is the bathroom, painted dark-blue with white metro tiling on the walls and small hexagonal tiles underfoot, it has a full-size bath with a shower attachment.

A second double bedroom, also with a cast-iron fireplace, is to the front of the first floor, as well as a single bedroom which features wood panelling and has been presented as a lovely nursery.