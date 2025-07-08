RTE unions warning and how to bridge the pension gap

Get the latest business news and commentary from our expert business team in your inbox every weekday morning

RTÉ’s decision to move the production of programmes like Fair City and the Late Late Show to outside companies is a case of putting more licence payers’ money “into the pockets of private-for-profit entities”, an Oireachtas committee is expected to hear, and will lead to fewer long-term careers in Irish television and radio. Ian Curran has the story.

US president Donald Trump has said he will impose 25 per cent tariffs on imports of goods from Japan and South Korea, in an announcement that sent US stocks sliding, while markets waited for word on where EU-US trade talks stood.

Minister for Finance Paschal Donohoe has been re-elected as president of the Eurogroup, after those challenging him for the role pulled out of the race on the day of the vote. As Jack Power reports, Spanish economy minister Carlos Cuerpo and Lithuanian finance minister Rimantas Šadžius had both put their names forward, alongside Mr Donohoe, for the influential European Union role.

The number of small and micro businesses looking to restructure their debts through the small business rescue scheme has jumped by 15 per cent so far this year, with the hospitality sector responsible for the biggest proportion of cases, Azets Ireland has said. Ian Curran reports.

Women notoriously face having to deal with a pension gap compared to the male counterparts, often because of taking time out of the workforce. Fiona Reddan shows how to bridge the divide.

In his column, Hugh Linehan looks at how Conde Naste overhauled the magazine business, but finds itself now struggling to maintain its relevance.

Dominic Coyle meanwhile helps a reader manage the tax implications of claiming inheritance in a different juristiction.

Cantillon looks at why the UK and Ireland economies are in two very different places and notes the confidence Bankinter’s CEO is showing in its Irish operation. It also assesses the latest developments in pension autoenrolment.

Revenue for the Irish subsidiary of luxury French fashion brand Saint Laurent fell by 34 per cent last year while its profit declined 23 per cent with the brand noting the sector saw“lower store footfall” amid “geopolitical uncertainty”. Hugh Dooley reports.

A group of staff at Dublin restaurant Shanahan’s on the Green were left short nearly €35,000 when it shut abruptly last year, a tribunal has found. As Stephen Bourke reports, the Workplace Relations Commission (WRC) has heard multiple statutory complaints from former employees of its operator, JMS International Holdings, since the closure of the prominent restaurant and has made awards to six workers to date.

Plans by Minister for Justice Jim O’Callaghan to hike personal injury awards by 16.7 per cent will only drive-up costs for consumers and businesses, one of the country’s leading insurers has said. Colin Gleeson has the story.

Dublin Rathdown TD, Fianna Fáil’s Shay Brennan, has joined the chorus of disapproval over plans by drone delivery service, Manna Air Delivery to establish a new aerial food delivery hub for Dundrum south Dublin. Gordon Deegan reports.

Demand for infrastructure, services, and employees in Ireland has never been higher, while the country’s ability to meet demand has never been more stretched, according to KPMG’s economic outlook. Colin reports.

