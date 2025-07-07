Man (84) admits using sex photos recovered from woman’s old phone to harass her

A Dublin pensioner has admitted recovering pictures of a woman engaged in sexual acts from her old phone to “blackmail” her years later.

Anthony Nolan (84), of Richmond Road, Fairview, was charged with harassment from May 8th, 2021, until May 10th, 2022, under section 10 of the Non-Fatal Offences Against the Person Act.

He pleaded guilty when he appeared at Dublin District Court before Judge Michele Finan on Monday.

The court heard the woman, who was known to the accused, gifted the pensioner her old phone in 2009, which she had used for four years.

Three years later, Nolan discovered some content on the phone, including personal messages and “photos showing the injured party in sexual activities and he attempted to blackmail her in relation to that”.

Judge Finan noted that defence solicitor Andrew Molony said his client was attending psychiatric treatment and he needed time to obtain a report.

The woman was not present for the hearing.

Adjourning sentencing until September, Judge Finan requested that a victim impact statement be prepared for the next hearing. She also extended legal aid for a psychiatric report on Nolan.

The accused was remanded on continuing bail and was not required to testify.

It followed a preliminary hearing in April to consider whether the case should be sent up to the Circuit Court, which has wider sentencing powers. Jurisdiction was accepted, keeping it in the District Court.

The judge had heard that before the victim gave Nolan the phone, “she wiped the phone clean of personal data.”

The evidence against him also included an accusation that, having discovered the messages and images, he refused to return the phone.

Judge Finan heard the complainant tried to block him, but he continued to harass her by electronic means and with messages.