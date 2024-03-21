Mullery O’Gara opens for business at the Triangle in Ranelagh

It’s said that time flies when you’re having fun. And that certainly would appear to be the case for veteran estate agents Pat Mullery and Deirdre O’Gara three years on from their departure from DNG. Having staked a claim in their own right to the lucrative high-end hunting grounds of D6 and D6W from their first branch office in Terenure, the dynamic duo has now opened for business at the Triangle in Ranelagh village.

Although there is of course plenty of business to go around the various estate agencies operating in Dublin 6 and its surrounds, Mullery O’Gara’s decision to set up shop at its very heart will be viewed as a significant statement of intent. Add to that the decision of Lisney Sotheby’s International Realty director and south Dublin specialist Ciarán Cassidy to make the move to Mullery O’Gara to lead its Ranelagh office, and it’s plain to see that the firm has grand designs on the market’s upper reaches.

Asked if she and her colleagues would be branching out even further in the future, O’Gara said: “We have been dealing with a large number of properties in Dublin 4, Dublin 2, Ranelagh and farther south in the county and its surrounding areas so the opening of our new branch at the Triangle was a natural progression.”

Ciaran Cassidy is heading up Mullery O'Gara's new branch office at The Triangle in Ranelagh, Dublin 6

Commenting on the arrival of Cassidy to the Mullery O’Gara team, she added: “Ciarán brings a wealth of experience to the table, having spent 22 years based on Dublin’s southside and as a director in Lisney. His deep-rooted knowledge of south Dublin means clients can trust in his ability to provide informed insights and guidance tailored to their specific needs.

“His dedication to excellence and commitment to client satisfaction will make him a trusted adviser and a cornerstone of our team. We are privileged to have Ciarán on board.”