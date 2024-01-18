What will €530,000 buy in Dublin and Waterford?

Country

Address: Jordaaron, Coolbagh, Clashmore, Co Waterford

Agent: DNG Spillane

Standing on just under an acre of landscaped gardens, this house set over four floors extends to a considerable 942sq m (10,140sq ft). With 13 bedrooms and 14 bathrooms, the property has a B3 Ber and lies a few minutes from the village of Clashmore, surrounded by rolling countryside vistas. It also has a sauna, Jacuzzi room and a gym.

Plus: Large house on a good site with a B3 Ber

Minus: Some of the flooring would benefit from upgrading

14 Patrician Villas, Stillorgan, Co Dublin

Town

Address: 14 Patrician Villas, Stillorgan, Co Dublin

Agent: DNG Rock Road

It is the location of this end-of-terrace 86sq m (926sq ft) three-bedroom house that is the real selling point as it lies in a quiet cul-de-sac but is close to a quality bus corridor and is a short drive to the Stillorgan green line Luas stop and Dún Laoghaire Dart station, as well as a number of schools and University College Dublin. It could do with some upgrading as its Ber is D2 but the house has a decent sized back garden.

Plus: Three bedrooms and in a great location

Minus: D2 Ber needs addressing