Nearly €23m in sales recorded at Shrewsbury Gardens in Dublin 4

Although not quite home to the most expensive home in the country, collectively Glenveagh’s super-prime offering off Dublin 4′s prestigious Shrewsbury Road is understood to have achieved nearly €23 million in sales since its launch in June 2022.

Five deep-pocketed buyers have so far been suitably enticed by “The Collection” at Shrewsbury Gardens, which comprises a total of seven exclusive homes designed by architects de Blacam and Meagher and built on the site of the former Chester Beatty Library,

Number 7 Shrewsbury Gardens was among the most expensive houses to be sold in Ireland last year, with the 565 sq m (6,078 sq ft) five-bedroom property understood to have been acquired by an internationally based Irish buyer for a sum of €6.55 million (including VAT of 13.5 per cent).

Kitchen at Shrewsbury Gardens

The property at Number 1 sold for €5.375 million in October of this year, according to Knight Frank.

Figures from the Property Price Register, which omits VAT, show Numbers 4 and 5 were the first to sell, in August 2022, for €3,832,599 and €2,599,118 respectively. The property at Number 3 Shrewsbury Gardens meanwhile sold for €3,059,912, excluding VAT, in June of this year, the register states. Once VAT is included, the total paid for these three properties weighs in at just over €10.77 million. Add to that the €6.55 million and €5.375 million paid respectively for Numbers 7 and 1, and one can see that the Shrewsbury Gardens scheme has proved to be something of a winner for Glenveagh with about €22.7 million in sales secured from five houses since last year.

Back garden at Shrewsbury Gardens

Reviewing the development at the time of its launch, Irish Times property writer Elizabeth Birdthistle described its aesthetic as “sheer and utter opulence” and highlighted features such as wine caves, media rooms and, in some units, three kitchens.

Selling through Knight Frank New Homes, asking prices for the properties were quoted as being from €3 million to €7 million across the scheme.