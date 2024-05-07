Two-bed Inchicore redbrick with stylish design features for €425,000

Address : 13 Woodfield Terrace, Sarsfield Road, Dublin 10 Price : €425,000 Agent : Brock DeLappe

The renovation of this period redbrick midterrace home was a labour of love for its owners, one of whom is an architect, who were also lucky to have help from many friends along the way. The couple bought the house in 2017 and began the renovation of the formerly dated two-up, two-down terrace by stripping it down to its bare bones. By 2019, it had been transformed into a modern home fit for their young family.

The first port of call was to insulate the house entirely and have new energy-efficient windows and doors fitted; the Ber is now an impressive B3 grade, sure to appeal to prospective buyers.

The property is set back from the road with a south-facing lawn to the front, with shrubs providing privacy from the road. Across the road is the lovely old stone schoolhouse, dated 1853, still part of Inchicore National School.

You enter the home into a porch that features a black-and-white tiled floor emblazoned with “No 13″, which was meticulously assembled by the owner. Stepping into the ground-floor accommodation, what was once a hallway with a small front room to the front and a kitchen to the rear has been opened out to create a fluid, open-plan living space, extended to the rear.

The dining area occupies the front of the space, making the most of the light from the south-facing window. An open fireplace here adds interest, with the original brick exposed.

Laminate wooden floors continue into the kitchen, which occupies the centre of the space. It features sleek white units with a central island/breakfast bar that provides additional storage and houses an integrated dishwasher. The cooker inhabits a nook from a former fireplace and the white subway-tile splashback above it has been laid at an angle, creating a stylish effect. The wall above the cooker, hand-painted in an earthy tone by a friend of the owners, adds a rustic finish.

The extension is just off the kitchen, creating a wide passageway with a large skylight allowing more light into the kitchen. The space flows into the living area to the rear, which opens out to the back garden through glazed bifold doors. The doors allow the garden to become one with the livingroom, so kids or four-legged friends can play outside while you cosy up with a cuppa on the sofa. The garden is over two levels with a patio on the higher level and gate to the rear, where there is space for bins and parking.

Back through the living area, the shower room is at the foot of the stairs. It is painted deep green with a skylight to allow natural light in and it features a good-sized shower with a rainfall shower head.

The stairway, adorned with a hessian runner, is also lit from a skylight, and leads to the two double bedrooms. The main bedroom is a good size, occupying the front of the first floor, and has built-in clothing rails and shelves on either side of the chimney breast, as well as the original cast-iron fireplace. The second bedroom to the rear is also a double and features a cast-iron fireplace at its centre.

Number 13 Woodfield Terrace is walking distance from the Memorial Gardens, Royal Hospital Kilmainham and is also not too far from Phoenix Park, so you’re spoiled for choice when it comes to outdoor recreational space. It’s a short stroll from Inchicore and Kilmainham villages, while Dublin city centre is just a 20-minute bus ride or less than a 15-minute cycle away. Sure to appeal to buyers who want to move in without having to do any work, this property, extending to 82sq m (883sq ft), is on the market with Brock DeLappe, seeking €425,000.