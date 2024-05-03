Contemporary finish allows period features to shine on elegant D4 road, for €1.7m

Address : 29 Haddington Road, Ballsbridge, Dublin 4 Price : €1,700,000 Agent : Sherry FitzGerald

Dublin 4, one of the most desirable postcodes in the capital, is undergoing a lack of stock, which is continuing to affect house prices. Many older couples who may have the intention to trade down are remaining in situ, fearful that there may not be something to trade down to. This is cemented by the fact that many are also staying put due to the sheer lack of rental homes.

The outcome of this is some homes are achieving well over asking prices. A prime example is the €5 million achieved for 77 Merrion Road last year, representing €1.5 million (or 30 per cent) over the asking price for the 400sq m (4,306sq ft) pile.

Homes in most demand are those with little or no work to be done, given high construction costs and sometimes delayed start times for builders – some of whom only give quotes valid for six months.

Sherry FitzGerald has just released 29 Haddington Road to the market. It’s a really lovely spot set along the Ballsbridge terrace with 191sq m (2,056sq ft) of walk-in interiors.

READ MORE

Hallway

Atrium-style dining/family room

Drawingroom

When purchased by the owners in 2018, “it was in a pretty poor decorative state, and we bought it as a project” they say.

With a large art assemblage, they wanted a blank canvas for their collection, so art and furniture would have a neutral background – much like a gallery. It works well as it gives this period house a contemporary feel, allowing the simple colour scheme to work as a backdrop.

One of the nicest spaces lies beyond the kitchen at garden level. The area, used as an informal dining and family room, is flooded with light thanks to its atrium design with roof lights, lots of glazing and a southerly aspect.

Diningroom

Kitchen

The owners primarily wanted period details to take centre stage in their four-bedroom house. In order to do this, they used a heavily pigmented paint as a backdrop for the antique fireplace in the drawingroom, while details such as original internal granite steps (from hall level to garden level) have been exposed, as have pieces of granite in the kitchen.

As it stands, hall level has two fine reception rooms, the drawingroom and diningroom, which both retain period fireplaces. Downstairs is a simple kitchen, with an Esse range and quartz work surfaces, leading to the lovely sunny atrium.

There’s also a utility room and bedroom at this level, giving four in total with the three bedrooms upstairs.

The property has four bedrooms

Back garden and garden room studio

To the rear is a gated garden with mature plantings making the most of its southerly aspect. A lovely addition is a garden room in what was a shed. It’s now a work space, currently laid out as a studio for its artist owner, which has the benefit of access to a lane at the rear.

The walk-in condition and light-filled interiors will attract prospective buyers to number 29, and its location will seal the deal. It is equidistant to the Luas (at Charlemont) and the Dart station (at Grand Canal Dock) so, in terms of commuting, is excellent. The fact that you can be in St Stephen’s Green in 15 minutes by foot and Dublin’s Docklands in less than 20, means you could happily live here without a car, and many of Dublin’s commercial headquarters and banks are within walking distance.

The owners are moving for work and family reasons and have placed their home at number 29 Haddington Road (which has a Ber of D2) on the market, seeking €1.7 million through Sherry FitzGerald.