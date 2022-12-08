The most expensive Irish houses sold in 2022, from Dublin to Cork and Meath to Galway

While the ongoing and chronic imbalance between supply and demand continues to drive prices beyond the reach of many of those looking to buy homes in the wider residential property market, there appears to be no shortage of money among those in the hunt for residences in the €1 million-plus bracket.

As the end of 2022 approaches, an examination of the Residential Property Price Register shows that just over 1,200 property sales have been conducted at this level nationally. That number is noteworthy, representing as it does a 50 per cent increase in the volume of €1 million-plus sales completed in the same period in 2021. A further inspection of the records for this year’s transactions reveals that in Dublin alone, 65 homes changed hands for at least €3 million, with the largest sale comfortably exceeding the €12 million mark. Outside the capital, meanwhile, 18 transactions were concluded for sums in excess of €2 million.

What follows are the top five residential sales by value in Dublin and the top five outside Dublin. Where they appear on the register, the recorded figure reflects the amount paid for the principal residence and up to an acre of land.

When a residential property sale includes more than an acre of land, the value of that extra land is not included on the register; we have marked the sale prices of these homes with asterisks in the entries below.

Top 5 sales in Dublin

St Kilda, Sandycove Avenue East

1. St Kilda

Sandycove Avenue East, Sandycove, Co Dublin

Sale Price: €12.5 million

Agent: Inhous

The off-market sale, for €12.5 million euro, of St Kilda, on Sandycove Avenue East, in south Dublin, has been the most valuable transaction to have taken place in the Irish residential market so far this year. Originally reported in The Irish Times in July, the sale was officially completed and recorded on the Property Price Register in September. Its location is unparalleled with the sea just beyond the back garden wall, past a private putting green. Situated within a short stroll of Sandycove beach, the Forty Foot bathing spot and the landmark Martello-tower premises of the James Joyce Centre, the extended villa-style property had been home to the late Peter Cosgrave, his wife, Oonagh, and their family. Mr Cosgrave, who died in 2019, was one of Ireland’s leading property developers and co-founder of the Cosgrave Property Group. Oonagh Cosgrave engaged London-headquartered agent Inhous, which specialises in the sale and sourcing of properties for high-net-worth and ultra-high net-worth individuals across the globe, to find a buyer for the property.

2. 73 Ailesbury Road

73 Ailesbury Road, Ballsbridge, Dublin 4

Ballsbridge, Dublin 4

Sale Price: €11.7m

Agent: Colliers

Number 73 Ailesbury Road would have achieved top billing on this list if it had reached its €14 million asking price; alas, it comes in a respectable second place, selling for €11.7 million in February to the founder and chief executive of mobile phone company, Ding, Mark Roden. Designed by Rudolf Maximilian Butler, the prominent architect, architectural historian, academic and journalist, as his private home, the property sits on an acre of manicured gardens, complete with lawns, wooded pathways, terraces, a glazed pavilion and even a three-hole putting green. The myriad of plants in the gardens provide year-round colour with the help of an automatic irrigation system. Extending to 4,768 sq ft (443 sq m), the Ber-exempt protected structure is generous in terms of size, with six bedrooms and spacious reception rooms. The new owner is currently in the process of seeking planning permission from Dublin City Council for the removal and replacement of two single-storey extensions dating from 1998 along with the house’s car port with a view to replacing them with two larger spaces, one of which is intended to accommodate a gym and home office.

3. Summerhill House

Summerhill House

Marino Avenue West, Killiney, Co Dublin

Sale Price: €7.45 million

Agent: Sherry FitzGerald and Lisney Sotheby’s International Realty

Summerhill on Marino Avenue West, Killiney, a seven-bedroom home extending to 701 sq m (7,546 sq ft), was sold to an international buyer only last week for €7.45 million. Situated on a secluded, elevated of site 2.02 hectares (5 acres), it benefits from unencumbered views over Killiney Bay, Sorrento Terrace and Dalkey Island. This sale offered something of a rare opportunity to prospective buyers as the vast Victorian residence had previously been occupied by the same family for almost 40 years. It has manicured gardens and its grounds feature both a tennis court and a putting green. Indoors, the generously proportioned rooms include reception rooms facing south to the sea, a kitchen/dining/livingroom downstairs; and a gym, bar and plant room at basement level.

4. Mornington House

Mornington House occupies a prime waterfront position at Sandycove Point in Sandycove, Co Dublin

Sandycove Point, Sandycove, Co Dublin

Sale Price: €7.2 million

Agent: Sherry FitzGerald

Sandycove appears in our top five for a second time with Mornington House, a Georgian property with direct access to the foreshore in the south-Dublin seaside suburb, acquired for €7.2 million in an off-market transaction. The extended four-bed on a 0.17-hectare (0.43 acre) site was sold quietly to a senior tech executive. The deal closed officially in July, according to the Property Price Register. Built originally in 1865 as a speculative investment by local property developer Robert Meekins of nearby Glasthule House, the house was in recent years refurbished and extended by its outgoing owners. Mornington House extends to 430 sq m (4,520 sq ft) distributed across its original 19th-century structure and a contemporary extension with floor-to-ceiling windows offering panoramic and uninterrupted sea and coastal views. The works were completed with the design and guidance of the British architect Philip Gumuchdjian.

5. 7 Shrewsbury Gardens

7 Shrewsbury Gardens, 20 Shrewsbury Road, Dublin 4

20 Shrewsbury Road, Dublin 4

Sale Price: €6.95 million

Agent: Knight Frank

Developed by publicly-listed housebuilder Glenveagh Properties as one of just seven high-end homes on the site of the former Chester Beatty Library, this five-bedroom house comprises 565 sq m (6,078 sq ft) of luxuriously appointed living space over four floors. Designed by architects de Blacam and Meagher, the property, which is understood to have been acquired by an internationally based Irish buyer, features three kitchens (if you count the cool outside space with a fridge and grill in the built-in stainless catering unit), a gym, a media room, two wine caves, a butler’s pantry and a home office. The house’s bedrooms, meanwhile, have been fitted out to the standards of a five-star hotel with details such as brass inserts in the wardrobes and clever lighting to add to the luxurious air of the place. The bespoke scheme’s communal areas are landscaped with a few spaces for vehicle drop-offs, while the underground car park is serviced by private lifts.

Dublin sales with a value of over €6m

Nerano House, Nerano Road, Dalkey, Co Dublin Sale price: €6.7 million. Agent: Sherry FitzGerald

Mount Alverno, Sorrento Road, Dalkey, Co Dublin Sale price: €6.6 million. Agents: Vincent Finnegan and Sherry FitzGerald

Hatherton, Richmond Avenue South, Dublin 6 Sale price: €6.5 million Agent: Sherry FitzGerald

Sorrento, Nerano Road, Dalkey, Co Dublin Sale price: €6.5 million. Agent: Sherry FitzGerald

Wilton, 16 Shrewsbury Road, Ballsbridge, Dublin 4 Sale price: €6.25 million. Agent: None appointed – interfamilial transfer.

Glenaveena House in Howth sold for €5.7 million

Dublin sales with a value of over €5m

Monte Alverno, Sorrento Road, Dalkey, Co Dublin Sale price: €5.85. Agent: Sherry FitzGerald

Glenaveena, Carrickbrack Road, Baily, Howth, Co Dublin Sale price: €5.7 million. Agent: Gallagher Quigley

17 Raglan Road, Dublin 4 Sale price: €5.5 million Agent: Lisney Sotheby’s International Realty

Number 17 Raglan Road in Dublin 4 sold for €5.5 million

12 Sandycove Avenue North, Sandycove, Co Dublin Sale price: €5.25 million. Agent: Lisney Sotheby’s International Realty

Rockfort, 9 Sandycove Point, Sandycove, Co Dublin Sale price: €5.191 million. Agent: Lisney Sotheby’s International Realty – sold off-market

St Therese, 13 Temple Road, Dartry, Dublin 6 Sale price: €5.1 million. Agent: Sherry FitzGerald

18 Clyde Road, Ballsbridge, Dublin 4 Sale price: €5.05 million. Agent: Knight Frank – sold off-market

White Sails, Marine Parade, Sandycove, Co Dublin Sale price: €5 million. Agent: None appointed – sold off-market

Dublin sales with a value of over €4m

36 Leeson Park, Ranelagh, Dublin 6 Sale price: €4,724,500. Hunters Estate Agent – sold off-market

44 Fitzwilliam Square, Dublin 2 Sale price: €4.61 million. Agent: Lisney Sotheby’s International Realty.

Villa Maria, Killiney Hill Road, Killiney, Co Dublin Sale price: 4.6 million. Agent: Sherry FitzGerald

3 Temple Road, Rathgar, Dublin 6 Sale price: €4.6 million. Agent: Hunters Estate Agents

Eglinton Manor, 83 Eglinton Road, Dublin 4 Sale price: €4.5 million. Agent: Sherry FitzGerald

Grianblah, 26 Palmerston Park, Rathgar, Dublin 6 Sale price: €4.5 million. Agent: Sherry FitzGerald

Springfield House, Coliemore Road, Dalkey, Co Dublin Sale price: €4.4 million. Agent: Sherry FitzGerald – sold off-market

2 Clifton Terrace, Monkstown, Co Dublin Sale price: €4.29 million. Agent: Bergins Valuers & Estate Agents

Dunamara, Strand Road, Killiney, Co Dublin Sale price: €4.15 million. Agent: Lansdowne Partnership

Turnberry, Kerrymount Avenue, Foxrock, Dublin 18 Sale price: €4 million. Agent: Hunters Estate Agent – sold off-market

1 Raglan Road, Ballsbridge, Dublin 4 Sale price: €4 million Agent: Allen & Jacobs

Dublin sales with a value of over €3m

4 Bayswater Terrace, Breffni Road, Sandycove, Co Dublin Sale price: €3.9 million

75 Wellington Road, Ballsbridge, Dublin 4 Sale price: €3.85 million. Agent: None appointed – sold off-market.

Glenmore, 63 Orwell Park, Rathgar, Dublin 6 Sale price: €3.85 million. Agent: Eoin O’Neill Property Advisers

Glenart, 7 Hillside Drive, Castle Park, Dublin 14 Sale price: €3.85m. Agent: DNG

4 Shrewsbury Gardens, 20 Shrewsbury Road, Ballsbridge, Dublin 4 Sale price: €3.83 million. Agent: Knight Frank

4 Avoca Wood, Avoca Avenue, Blackrock, Co Dublin Sale price: €3.82 million. Agent: Sherry FitzGerald

Cooldrinagh, Kerrymount Avenue, Foxrock, Dublin 18 Sale price: €3.8 million. Agent: Lisney Sotheby’s International Realty

80 Merrion Road, Ballsbridge, Dublin 4 Sale price: €3.775 million. Agent: Bergins Valuers & Estate Agents

52 Orwell Park, Rathgar, Dublin 6 Sale price: €3.673 million. Agent: Sherry FitzGerald – sold off-market

1 Claremont Pines, Foxrock, Dublin 18 Sale price: €3.65 million. Agent: Sherry FitzGerald

1 Claremont Pines, Foxrock, Dublin 18

Kintullagh, 34 Orwell Park, Rathgar, Dublin 6 Sale price: €3.6 million. Agent: DNG

Windward, Ceanchor Road, Howth, Co Dublin Sale price: €3.6 million. Agent: Gallagher Quigley

Cambridge House, Rathmines, Dublin 6 Sale price: €3.55 million Agent: Knight Frank

23 Elgin Road, Ballsbridge, Dublin 4 Sale price: €3.55 million. Agent: Knight Frank

28 Gilford Road, Sandymount, Dublin 4 Sale price: €3.5 million. Agent: Sherry FitzGerald

51 Merrion Road, Ballsbridge, Dublin 4 Sale price: €3.5 million

15 Edward Square, Donnybrook, Dublin 4 Sale price: €3.5 million. Agent: Knight Frank

30 Claremont Road, Sandymount, Dublin 4 Sale price: €3.5 million

Barrymore, 10 Brennanstown Vale, Carrickmines, Dublin 18 Sale price: €3.5 million. Agent: Sherry FitzGerald

25 Raglan Road, Ballsbridge, Dublin 4 Sale price: €3.5 million. Agent: Hunters Estate Agent

2 Thulla, Dunbo Hill, Howth, Co Dublin Sale price: €3.41 million. Agent: Sherry FitzGerald

16 Palmerston Park, Rathmines, Dublin 6 Sale price: €3.405 million. Agent Sherry FitzGerald

Epworth, Rockford Avenue, Dalkey, Co Dublin Sale price: €3.4 million. Agent: Sherry FitzGerald

Kinvara, Westminster Road, Foxrock, Dublin 18 Sale price: €3.35 million. Agent: DNG

Oak House, 1 Hainault Road, Foxrock, Dublin 18 Sale price: €3.25 million. Agent: Hunters Estate Agent – sold off-market

5 Leeson Park, Ranelagh, Dublin 6 Sale price: €3.25 million. Agent: Lisney Sotheby’s International Realty

24 Upper Leeson Street, Dublin 4 Sale price: €3.2 million. Agent: DNG

Sonas, Windgate Road, Howth, Co Dublin Sale price: €3.2 million

Rosheen, 35 Orwell Park, Rathgar, Dublin 6 Sale price: €3.1 million. Agent: DNG

104 Merrion Road, Ballsbridge, Dublin 4 Sale price: €3 million. Agent: Knight Frank

24 St Kevin’s Park, Dartry, Dublin 6 Sale price: €3 million. Agent: Sherry FitzGerald – sold off-market

Brentwood, Sydenham Road, Dundrum, Dublin 14 Sale price: €3 million. Agent: Sherry FitzGerald

Wilford, Dublin Road, Shankill, Co Dublin Sale price: €2.95 million. Agent: Sherry FitzGerald

Craigview, Claremont Rd, Howth, Co Dublin Sale price: €2.75 million. Agent: Gallagher Quigley

Galtee Lodge, Asgard Road, Howth, Co Dublin Sale price: €2.4 million. Agent: Gallagher Quigley

Vailima, Ceanchor Road, Baily, Howth, Co Dublin Sale price: €2.1 million. Agent: Gallagher Quigley

Top 5 sales outside Dublin

1. Constantia Farm

Constantia Farm

Compass Hill, Kinsale, Co Cork

Sale price: €5.08 million*

Agent: Sheehy Brothers

A six-year-old home built on the top of Compass Hill overlooking Kinsale town and harbour, this substantial home on 27 acres sold for €5.08 million in September according to the Property Price Register. With that price reflecting the amount paid for the main residence and its one-acre curtilage only, the farm’s remaining 26 acres would appear to have secured in the region of €420,000, when one subtracts it from the overall €5.5 million sale price reported by The Irish Examiner. The 372 sq m (4,000 sq ft) family home sits on grounds that had been sold by the Mercy Order as unzoned land in 2012 for €450,000. Planning was later granted for a single “farmhouse” dwelling, and the completed house came to market a year ago for an undisclosed price.

2. Raffeen

Raffeen

Scilly, Kinsale, Co Cork

Sale price: €4.75 million

Agents: Colliers and Engel & Volkers

This restored period waterside home came to the market in September 2021 and appeared on our writers’ list of favourite homes last December. One year on, Raffeen is back again for our top-sales list, having sold to an international buyer for €4.75 million in January. This five-bed detached 18th-century residence has a lot to recommend it, situated on the waterfront, with direct access for boats, and an adjacent boathouse with permission for a New York-style loft apartment conversion. The home previously belonged to Colum O’Sullivan of the Cully & Sully brand, and his wife, Joanne, who bought it for €1.5 million in 2013 (it appeared previously on the Property Price Register in 2016 as having sold for €1.9 million, but this was an interfamilial transfer).

3. Stone Hall

Stone Hall

Glandore, Co Cork

Sale price: €3.399 million

Agent: Charles McCarthy Estate Agents

Stone Hall, a fully refurbished eight-bedroom Georgian mansion overlooking Glandore Harbour, sold in January for €3.339 million, according to the Property Price Register. An hour from Cork City and airport, Glandore has a reputation as being something of a millionaires’ playground, thanks to its extraordinary natural beauty, sailing and fishing, charming bars and restaurants, and plethora of very fine houses. This property, extending to 325 sq m (3,500 sq ft), had been acquired by the previous owners in 1989 and was transformed from a ruin into a bright family home, with direct access to the sea and spectacular views.

4. Rathmore House

Rathmore House, Naas, Co Kildare

Naas, Co Kildare

Sale price: €3.685 million

Agent: Sherry FitzGerald Country Homes

This seven-bedroom Tudor-style home on a 10-acre estate outside Naas sold for €3.685 million. More than a century old, Rathmore House extends to 980 sq m (10,549 sq ft) and benefits from a hotel-style indoor pool, which can be covered over to create a large function room, as well as a patio designed by landscape architect Jane McCorkell. The grounds include an interior courtyard, two stables and paddocks and a restored Victorian garden, which gives lovely views from the principal bedroom.

5. The Tunnel

The Tunnel, St Vincent Road, The Burnaby, Greystones, Co Wicklow

St Vincent Road, The Burnaby, Greystones, Co Wicklow

Sale price: €2.8 million

Agent: Sherry FitzGerald

The Tunnel, a four-bedroom Edwardian home in Greystones’ much sought-after Burnaby, came to the market in January, seeking €2.3 million, and was sold three months later for the significantly higher sum of €2.8 million. Previous owners had replaced what had once been a doctor’s surgery in one part of the house to create a bright and spacious home that now extends to a generous 325 sq m (3,500 sq ft) of accommodation over two floors. Small details such as exposed oak beams in the kitchen from which light pendants now hang and a new inglenook in the main livingroom add interest to this C-energy-rated home.

Sales outside Dublin with a value of over €2m

Dripsey Castle estate, Carrignamuck, Dripsey, Co Cork Sale price: €5.9 million. Agent: Lisney Sotheby’s International Realty. This riverside estate 30 minutes from Cork City – comprising an 18th-century eight-bedroom home, a 15th-century castle and 70 acres – has reportedly sold for about €5.9 million, double its €2.95 million asking price. However, the sale has not yet been registered.

Dripsey Castle estate, Carrignamuck, Dripsey, Co Cork

Woodridge House and Farm, Dunsaney, Co Meath Sale price: €2.75 million. Agents: Sherry FitzGerald Country Homes and REA T&J Gavigan

Windy Ridge, Rochestown Road, Cork Sale price: €2.5 million

Whale Harbour Cottage, Ervallagh, Roundstone, Co Galway Sale price: €2.43. Agent: Sherry FitzGerald Galway

Whale Harbour Cottage, Ervallagh, Roundstone, Co Galway

Avalon, Sandycove, Kinsale, Co Cork Sale price: €2.35 million. Agent: Sherry FitzGerald Country Homes

5 North Shore, Greystones, Co Wicklow Sale price: €2.35 million. Agent: Sherry FitzGerald

7 Glenair Manor, Priory Road, Delgany, Co Wicklow Sale price: €2.3m. Agent: Hunters Estate Agent

Kahansa House, 3 Seamount, Salthill, Co Galway Sale price: €2.25 million. Agent: Sherry FitzGerald Galway

Otterbank, Castletownbere, Co Cork Sale price: €2.21 million. Agents: Sherry FitzGerald Country Homes and Sherry FitzGerald O’Neill

Enniskerry Lodge, Church Hill, Enniskerry, Co Wicklow

Oakgrove, Killinardrish, Co Cork Sale price: €2.2m. Agent: Lisney Sotheby’s International Realty

Ileclash House, Rathealy Road, Fermoy, Co Cork Sale price: €2.2m. Agent: Colliers

Enniskerry Lodge, Church Hill, Enniskerry, Co Wicklow Sale price: €2.05m. Agent: Lisney Sotheby’s International Realtyand Savills

Rocketts Castle Estate, Portlaw, Co Waterford Sale price: €2.02m*. Agent: Savills