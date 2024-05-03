What will €275,000 buy in Japan, Norway, Spain, the Bahamas and Carrick-on-Shannon?

Ireland: Carrick-on-Shannon

Standing on 2.6 acres in a quiet country setting, this three-bedroom farmhouse has 110sq m of space over two floors. Interiors are lovely with contemporary panelling in the livingroom while outside has a number of outbuildings, a covered veranda, and the G-rated property enjoys rights of turbary on a further 2.6 acres of land.

Price €275,000

Agent reabrady.ie

Japan: Chiba

This two-bedroom unit about 40km east of the centre of Tokyo, lies on the 11th floor of an apartment block with lovely ocean views. It was constructed in 1990, it extends to 102sq m with a further 14sq m of balcony and underwent a full renovation in 2021. Communal facilities include a swimming pool, gymnasium and meeting rooms.

Price Yen 46m/€271,433

Agent sothebysrealty.com

Norway: Rena

This three-bedroom wooden cabin with views for miles was constructed in 2001 in traditional Nordic design. It has 100sq m of accommodation, and there’s also a loft and storage room. It is located in an Alpine resort, has skiing all winter along with game hunting and fishing, hiking all summer, and is close to an 18-hole golf course.

Price NOK 3.39m/€287,786

Agent dnbeiendom.no

Spain: Ibiza

What a view. And that’s what gives this studio apartment the wow factor. With views over the bay of Cala Llonga from a private terrace, this unit lies over the beach and is a few minutes’ stroll from all amenities. Not large at 35sq m (terrace is an additional 51sq m) its double bed is built in – allowing maximum use of space – while good storage solutions keeps the studio bright and airy. To wake up to a view like that would put a smile on your face each morning.

Price €270,000

Agent spotblue.com

The Bahamas: Eleuthera

It’s not every day an off-grid geodesic dome comes on the market, but this one, made of driftwood, is quite cool given its location in the Caribbean. It has superb views of the Atlantic nears Surfers Beach and has one bedroom within its 80sq m of living space. It was built in 2006, and runs on solar. It has a new roof since 2021 (complete with hurricane straps) and fresh water is by rainwater catchment. It is on just under half an acre with coconut, mango, papaya and citrus fruits. It comes fully furnished and is just a five-minute drive to shops.

Price $275,000/€257,894

Agent sothebysrealty.com