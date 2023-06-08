Luxury Selling Sunset-worthy home in foothills of the Dublin Mountains for €2.75m

Address : Waymark, Balledmonduff Road, Stepaside, Dublin 18 Price : €2,750,000 Agent : Lisney Sotheby’s International Realty

Nestled into the foothills of the Dublin Mountains, but just a five-minute drive to the Luas green line stop at Glencairn, lies Waymark, a contemporary house that was redeveloped between 2008 and 2010.

Lying on a three-acre site, the property is the former home of singer-songwriter Elvis Costello, who sold Waymark in 2003. Despite it being redeveloped, it feels like a brand new home and its A3 Ber is testament to this.

It took almost four years to secure permission to redevelop the property into what it is today: a unique 554sq m (6,000sq ft) residence with breathtaking views over Dublin city and the coastline right down to the Sugar Loaf Mountain in Wicklow.

What is remarkable about the place is despite its feeling of absolute tranquillity far from the madding crowd, it is convenient to the city and the M50, and its owner, whose office is on the Naas Road, says he’s at his desk within 20 minutes in the mornings.

READ MORE

The property has a distinctive cut-stone facade

Double height atrium

Kitchen

Formal dining area upstairs

It’s quite the house and both its integrated indoor-outdoor spaces and full-height floor-to-ceiling glazing – used to maximise the light and views – has a an air of Selling Sunset (the US television series about large Californian homes sold by agents with even larger egos).

The owner, a qualified engineer, wanted to introduce the latest technology when the property was being constructed including features such as a home automation system, a 7:1 surround sound for the cinema and a heat recovery system from a pond on site.

Formal living and dining areas lie on the top floor to make the most of the views, and the family who live here have entertained on a grand scale over the years. New owners may want to pare back the colour scheme to allow the views and light to take centre stage, and the use of curtains here are superfluous to requirements as the house is not overlooked but sheltered and private on its sylvan three-acre site.

Informal living area at garden level

Office/library

Formal living area upstairs

Principal bedroom

Adding to the drama is the principal bedroom, which takes the form of a suite set over two levels. Lying in a crescent shape, there are remarkable maritime and city views when lying in bed upstairs and the suite is served by two bathrooms, one of which has a Jacuzzi bath.

If the 554sq m is not enough to keep you fit, a home gym lies underneath the principal suite, and the property also has an all-weather Astroturf tennis court.

The gardens are tiered with meandering woodland walks, and a lake stocked with trout and perch – where the family have fished – will delight new owners with younger ones, as they compete with visiting herons to catch evening suppers.

Cinema room

The property has lots of terraces to carch the path of the sun

A balcony lies off the entertaining rooms upstairs

Views of the Sugar Loaf

Views stretch over Dublin Bay to Howth

Located just a few minutes’ walk from Stepaside village, the house with a distinctive stone facade has a double-height atrium. A sleek monochrome kitchen lies at garden level overlooking a courtyard alongside a livingroom, sunken living area and library. Further along is a large home cinema with its state-of-the-art technology. Three remaining bedrooms lie off the main hallway; all are en suite and overlook the gardens.

Terraces lie about the place, catching the path of the sun at different times of the day and a large balcony off the entertaining rooms upstairs is the perfect spot for sundowners or indeed watching fireworks across the city skyline on New Year’s Eve.

Waymark ticks many boxes. Its size is considerable yet it is a highly energy efficient house. It feels a million miles from the bustling city of Dublin yet is only a five-minute drive to the Luas, where 24-hour parking costs €3 a day. There is a separate self-contained guest apartment – should dinner guests miss the last Luas home – and there’s also a little cabin house by the lake.

While new owners may want to change colour schemes in places to a simpler palette allowing the outside to feel more part of the home, they are small cosmetic changes, and a tiny trade-off for a property that comes with a tennis court and its own private fishing lake.

Waymark is now on the market through Lisney Sotheby’s International Realty, seeking €2.75 million.