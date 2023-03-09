Variety of efficient, light-filled homes in Clane, from €395,000

Address : Coach Road, Capdoo, Clane, Co Kildare Price : €400,000 Agent : Coonan New Homes

Built by Westin Homes, this batch of 320 houses on the Dublin side of Clane, Co Kildare, is aimed towards families. A total of 18 units have been released including three-bedroom mid-terrace units from €395,000, three-bedroom semi-detached, and end-of-terrace units from €435,000 and four-bedroom units from €485,000.

The developer tried to orient as many of the houses as possible on a southerly/southwest orientation, according to Justin Dunne, director of Westin Homes. The houses have large windows, designed and fitted by Munster Joinery, ensuring they are as light-filled as possible.

The front of the houses are clad in a warm-toned brick, lined with white mortar cement, giving a heritage feel to the development, along with sandstone heads and sills. Proportion was an important aspect of the houses and attention to detail is obvious everywhere.

The four-bed semidetached units, measuring 137sq m (1475sq ft), have kitchens and wardrobes by Cawleys. The kitchens have an island with a built-in sink, the countertops are composite and there is a good-sized utility. Upstairs there is a principal bedroom with en suite and built-in wardrobes, a family bathroom and three more bedrooms.

There’s not a square inch of wasted space in the house, and this is evident in the attic, where the developer used attic roof trusses, costing an extra €4,000 per house, meaning the space, which is 2m high, is immediately available for storage and, if the buyer wishes to convert the attic, it can be done easily with no big construction required.

Another tranche of the three- and four-beds, which have A2 energy ratings, is being released in the coming months.

Clane is a great location for families; it is a midsized town with a population of about 8,000, close to the river Liffey with plenty of sporting clubs and amenities including Millicent Golf Club. Many sports are catered for in the town with rugby, GAA, soccer, athletics and tennis clubs and a decent leisure centre at the Westgrove Hotel.

It has a Tesco, Lidl and Aldi and the towns of Naas, Newbridge and Kildare are only a short spin away, offering great shopping and amenities. With a shortage of GPs and difficulty getting into practices – a problem now for new arrivals to a town – buyers will be assured by the presence of three GP practices as well as Clane’s private UPMC Kildare Hospital.

There are four primary schools and a large secondary school. Clongowes is outside the town. Clane has a lovely playground, and Donadea forest park, a popular destination for families, is close by. The train station in Sallins is 8km away and there’s easy connectivity to the M4 and M7 motorways – now enhanced by a new road just outside the development leading to the Kilcock roundabout, helping you escape morning bottlenecks.