UK

Former SNP chief executive Peter Murrell pleads guilty to embezzling £400,000 from party

Ex-husband of Nicola Sturgeon admits reduced charges after agreeing deal with prosecutors

Peter Murrell appeared in the high court in Edinburgh after being charged last year with stealing from the SNP to fund an expensive lifestyle. Photograph: Jane Barlow/PA Wire
Peter Murrell appeared in the high court in Edinburgh after being charged last year with stealing from the SNP to fund an expensive lifestyle. Photograph: Jane Barlow/PA Wire
Severin Carrell Scotland editor
Mon May 25 2026 - 11:411 MIN READ

Peter Murrell, the former chief executive of the Scottish National Party (SNP) has pleaded guilty to charges of embezzling more than £400,000 from the party after agreeing a deal with prosecutors.

Murrell, the former husband of the former SNP leader and first minister Nicola Sturgeon, appeared in the high court in Edinburgh after being charged last year with stealing from the SNP to fund an expensive lifestyle including a Jaguar car, a luxury motorhome, a luxury pen and shoes.

In a deal with prosecutors brokered over recent weeks, Murrell admitted reduced charges in court on Monday after nearly £60,000 in alleged embezzlement was deleted from the six-page indictment.

The judge Lord Young said Murrell was guilty of a “gross breach of trust” and remanded him into custody.

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Murrell, wearing a dark blue suit and black tie, was led away by a court security officer and will appear again on Tuesday, June 2nd when full details of his crimes will be disclosed in court. - Guardian

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