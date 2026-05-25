‘What’s there to be sad about when the sun is out?’: Dubliners revel in hot weather

As temperatures hit 24 degrees in the capital on Monday, Dubliners and tourists took to the city’s streets for an al fresco lunch, an iced coffee or a stroll in the sunshine.

Harriet Doyle was waiting on Drury Street, a hotspot for outdoor socialising, for her colleagues to get iced coffees from a nearby shop.

The 28-year-old, who works in human resources for company AerCap, said the weather is “fab.”

“I think everyone is in such a good mood. It’s really great to be out and about at lunchtime like this.”

Harriet Doyle on Drury Street. Photograph: Nick Bradshaw

After finishing work this evening, she planned on going for a run instead of her usual gym session so she could “enjoy the weather and get outside” – as well as maybe having a glass of wine in the garden later.

Doyle, who lives in Rathmines, said she wears sun protection factor (SPF) products on her face daily, “even when its raining”.

“I’m ginger too so I burn. I’d be quite mindful of that all the time.”

Climate change was “definitely a concern” for her and said “it’d be great to see more action done”.

[ Temperatures to peak on Monday and Tuesday as heat dome hits EuropeOpens in new window ]

She will not be holidaying in Europe in July and August as she raised the issue of the “extreme heatwaves” in Europe, saying it was “just so hot”.

For that reason, she is holding off until September.

Clare Brown enjoyed her lunch in the park, followed by a walk on Henry Street with an ice pop on her break from work

She was looking forward to heading home after work to enjoy the sunshine, get her “steps in” and “maybe going for a little cheeky sea swim”.

“While the weather is nice, you may as well.”

Brown, who works in Penney’s on Mary Street, said she can see a change in people when the weather is good.

“Everyone’s happy, smiling, serotonin levels are up, there’s no negativity.

“The sun’s shining so what’s there to be sad about when the sun is out.”

“I think for us as well, we’re Irish, we’re not used to the sun, so it’s just so important to wear your SPF,” adding that she wears factor 50 daily.

Josh Lamb. Photograph: Nick Bradshaw

Joshua Lamb (25) came to Dublin on a “spontaneous day trip” from Belfast, seeing as the weather was good, with plans to do a tour of the GPO.

“If it was lashing, I probably wouldn’t [have] came down,” he said.

“The sun’s out, you’ve got to enjoy it whatever way you can,” adding that he spent Sunday at the beach.

Sometimes the sun can make people “cranky”, he said, but he is “one of the people that enjoys the sun.”

“You’ll notice a massive uplift in my mood anyway,” he said.

Blana Mislata (26) is originally from Spain and has been living in Dublin for two years.

She works in a coffee shop on Drury Street and enjoyed her lunch break outside in the sun, adding that she was heading to the beach after work.

She said this summer was warmer than last year has noticed a “big difference” in the temperatures in both Ireland and Spain.

“The weather is crazy,” she said.