A-rated homes in a variety of layouts in Adamstown, from €450,000

Address : Aderrig, Adamstown, Lucan, Co Dublin Price : €450,000 Agent : Sherry GitzGerald

A total of 30 new homes have been placed on the market at Aderrig, a new residential development in Adamstown, Lucan, Co Dublin, built by developer Quintain.

The initial release, launched last weekend (March 4th), consists of a mix of mid-terrace and end-of terrace houses including five four-beds – with prices starting at €540,000 – and 25 three-bed, with prices from €450,000.

The agent responsible for the development, Sherry FitzGerald New Homes, describes Adamstown as a “vibrant growing neighbourhood”, 16km west of Dublin city centre.

On top of its proximity to the city, one of the major selling points of Aderrig is that it has the 27-acre Airlie Park on its doorstep, which offers residents a welcome mix of playing pitches and playgrounds.

For grocery shopping there is a Lidl just around the corner, while Lucan Shopping Centre, anchored by both Supervalu and Dunnes Stores, is an eight-minute drive from the development. The Crossings Shopping Centre, currently in the process of being developed, will be just a five-minute drive away, and will include Tesco and Aldi.

For those commuting to the city centre the C1 Dublin Bus route stops nearby, while the Adamstown train station is a 15-minute walk from the scheme, taking you to Heuston station in about 20 minutes.

There are also creches and schools in the area, including St John the Evangelist national school, Adamstown Castle Educate Together and Adamstown Community College. The site in front of the development is owned by the Department of Education, according to the agent, although it has yet to be decided what kind of school will be built there.

The homes at Aderrig have been designed by Dublin-based BKD Architects. The Catherine four-bed unit, measuring 143sq m (1,540sq ft), is laid out over three storeys. The ground floor is open-plan with a living area to the front, leading on to the kitchen-diner. The back garden is accessed through a utility area off the kitchen. There is a wheelchair-friendly WC at the end of the hallway.

The Catherine four-bed unit, measuring 143sq m (1,540sq ft), is laid out over three storeys.

The first floor features a livingroom to the front of the house, and the main bedroom, which is en suite, to the back. The second floor has a layout more familiar to most semi-detached homes, with a large double to the rear beside the family bathroom, and a second double and a single bedroom to the front.

Aderrig Adamstown: the family bathroom.

There are three different layouts of three-bed homes over two storeys included in the launch. Apart from the differences in the overall floor area, buyers’ respective preferences for the layout of their new home will likely be the deciding factor.

First-floor livingroom in the Catherine.

The Airlie, measuring 104sq m (1,120sq ft), has a livingroom to the front which opens on to the kitchen-diner through double doors, with a WC and utility area downstairs, similar to the four-bed. There are three double bedrooms upstairs, the main is en suite with a recess housing the wardrobes, creating a narrow dressing area where you could mount a full-length mirror.

Aderrig: Main bedroom with en suite.

Kitchen/diner in the Airlie.

The Vesey is the second type of three-bed on offer. Measuring 108sq m (1,162sq ft), it has a large livingroom to the left which leads out to the back garden through double French doors. To the right of the house, past the WC, is the open-plan kitchen-diner which has a built-in utility cupboard and has French doors on to the back garden. There are two doubles upstairs with a single bedroom and family bathroom.

Livingroom in the Vesey.

The final style of three-bed is called the Phoenix, measuring 109sq m (1,173sq ft). It has a front livingroom separate from the wide kitchen-diner at the back; the dining area has double doors on to the back garden. The utility is off the kitchen, built under the stairs. Again, there are two doubles upstairs, the main has an en suite and dressing area, as well as a generous single room.

Kitchen-diner in the Phoenix.

All of the homes included in this release come with the same contemporary finishes. The kitchens have white wooden units with chrome handles and concrete-effect counters and splashbacks, designed by Kube Kitchens. Kitchen appliances from Indesit are also included. The bathrooms come fitted with Sonas sanitary ware and neutral-beige tiling. The flooring throughout will be left for the new owner to install.

These properties benefit from an A Ber rating with air-to-water heat pumps and mechanical ventilation installed. There is a two-car driveway to the front of the properties and the fenced back gardens have a paved patio area outside the back door; the rest is laid out as lawn. More properties in the Aderrig development will be released later in the year, according to the agent.

There is a two-car driveway to the front of the properties.

Also in Lucan, there are currently five units still available in the final phase of Quintain’s Tandy’s Lane development of three- and four-bed mid-terrace and end-of-terrace homes. These are on the market through Savills, with prices ranging from €515,000 to €580,000.