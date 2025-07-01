Upgraded and extended Rathfarnham four-bed for €725,000

Address : 96 Woodfield, Scholarstown Road, Rathfarnham, Dublin 16 Price : €725,000 Agent : DNG

When owners of 96 Woodfield, a popular development on Scholarstown Road in Rathfarnham, purchased their home, the were attracted by its proximity to local schools. “It’s such a great location as the secondary school is adjacent to us, and the primary school is just a seven-minute walk up the road, which meant that the kids could walk home at lunchtime,” say the owners, who are upsizing due to a growing family.

Much has been done to this four-bedroom house since they purchased it in 2019, for €540,000 according to the Property Price Register.

Firstly, they extended to the rear – so the house now measures 150sq m (1,614sq ft) – adding a bright livingroom in a sunken space – accessed from both the kitchen and dining area – giving a great flow between the rooms. A smart new In Frame kitchen with solid stone countertops has an island that creates a natural divide between the dining and cooking spaces. Here new herringbone parquet runs through the rooms, while new hardwood flooring was installed in the formal livingroom to the front and in main bedrooms upstairs.

All windows and doors were changed to more energy-efficient units, and the property now has a much improved Ber rating of B3 – as opposed to its D rating when last on the market.

Upstairs, all the original walls were removed to make use of the excess space on the landing. This gave bigger bedrooms and a much larger family bathroom. While this work was being executed, what was a fourth bedroom was turned into a dressingroom (now cleverly accessed through sliding doors) and a fine en suite. At the time the attic had already been converted, and this space, currently laid out as overnight accommodation for guests, was also upgraded.

To the front, extensive landscaping took place and now with gravel framed by stone planted borders, there is room for about five cars out front. In contrast the rear garden, accessed via both the livingroom and dining space, is totally private and, because it has Astroturf, it is maintenance free. There’s a large communal green opposite the house.

There’s also a side garden allowing gated access (via coded entry) to the rear garden, which has a block-built utility, so having the laundry here allows the house to be clutter free.

Another addition is a smart dual-aspect garden room. Currently used as a gym, during the Covid-19 pandemic it became a teenage den, while it could also be suited for use as a home office.

This extended and upgraded four-bedroom house, which, according to brochure notes, occupies a significantly larger site than many of its peers, is close to Knocklyon Shopping Centre, and the parks at St Enda’s and Marlay – with its 50 acres of walking trails, playgrounds and weekend market – as well as a host of sporting clubs. For commuting, the M50 is a two-minute drive away and a regular bus service connects the development with the city.

Number 96 offers a mix of contemporary living and child-friendly outdoor spaces in a family-oriented suburban area that will really appeal to those looking to grow roots in a local community. It is now on the market through DNG seeking €725,000.