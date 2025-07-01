Look inside: Detached and remodelled home on a corner site in Stillorgan for €1.175m

Address : 24 Laurleen, Stillorgan, Co Dublin Price : €1,175,000 Agent : DNG

In the quiet residential development of Laurleen in Stillorgan, south Co Dublin, number 24, extending to 173sq m (1,862sq ft), occupies a covetable corner site. The detached property was extended and thoroughly renovated when its current owners bought the home in 2016. The renovation included rewiring and replumbing, and new double-glazed windows and insulation were also installed.

Now with an efficient B2 Ber, this four-bedroom, three-bathroom house is on the market through DNG, seeking €1.175 million.

The attractive redbrick home is set well back from the road, beyond a substantial gravelled front driveway. The livingroom is to the front of the house; it has glazed doors on to the hallway, which can be opened to connect it with the kitchen and dining area across the hall.

The owners extended into the back garden to create a dual-aspect kitchen and dining area, which is flooded with natural light thanks to its southwest-facing aspect. The kitchen is super sleek with white, handleless Kube units and an island accentuated by a trio of pendant lights hanging above it. Sliding doors in two exterior walls open to make the corner garden – laid with a wraparound patio and lawn and surrounded by mature trees – become part of the space. A timber-clad overhang provides shade over the patio.

There is also a sittingroom off the kitchen, the doors of which can be left open to make it one open-plan cohesive space or closed to hive it off. There is also a utility room off the kitchen with a wall of floor-to-ceiling cupboards as well as a modern metro-tiled guest WC off the hallway.

Upstairs, the main bedroom was expanded to incorporate a corner dressing area, and it also has an en suite shower room with marble-effect tiling and a navy vanity unit. There are two smaller double bedrooms and a single bedroom on the first floor, as well as the main bathroom, which is fully tiled and has a bath with a shower attachment.

Number 24 Laurleen is likely to suit a family that needs space to grow; there are a number of primary and secondary schools in the area.

It has access to several Dublin Bus routes to the city centre nearby, while Sandyford green-line Luas stop is a 20-minute walk away, with services into the city taking about 25 minutes. And for those inspired by the summer tournament at Wimbledon, Leopardstown Tennis Club is just around the corner. Stillorgan village is a five-minute drive away.