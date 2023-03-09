New homes schemes starting in Dublin: Selected apartments, duplexes and houses from Swords to Shankill

Riverside Cottages, Templeogue: Three large four-bedroom houses by Tolmac Construction are now for sale, priced from €895,000.

This overview of new and forthcoming residential developments in Co Dublin includes 48 schemes from Swords to Shankill, and from Cherrywood to Citywest. Most include apartments and duplexes, but houses remain popular, particularly in parts of Dún Laoghaire-Rathdown and in farther suburbs where new parks and neighbourhood centres are designed into the schemes. While some developers and their selling agents have not indicated prices, even for homes that are launching this spring, our survey shows few homes available below the threshold for the Government’s Help to Buy (HTB) or First Home schemes.

HTB is a tax-refund scheme designed to help first-time buyers reach the 10 per cent deposit required to buy a newly built or self-built home. The maximum tax refund is 10 per cent of the value of the property, capped at €30,000, on properties valued up to €500,000. The First Home Scheme (FHS) is a shared-equity scheme in which the Government takes a stake in your home in return for a percentage of the price of a property in a private development, up to a maximum of €450,000 in Dublin.

Three-bed houses at Aderrig in Adamstown cost from €450,000.

Kitchen, living space in Aderrig, Adamstown.

One-bed apartments at Chapel Hill in Kilternan, Dublin 18, are priced from €400,000, and one-beds at Seamount Rise in Malahide will start at €440,000. Three-bed houses at Aderrig in Adamstown cost from €450,000 and bungalows at Baile Bhuín in Oldtown, north Co Dublin, will be about €500,000, as will semi-detached houses at Ballycullen Gate in Dublin 24. Homes will also cost from about €400,000 at Kilcarbery Grange in Dublin 22, a joint venture between South Dublin County Council and Adwood Ltd, as part of the Government’s Rebuilding Ireland project. At the Dublin 4 end of the scale, penthouses at Donnybrook Gardens will start at €1.85 million, and townhouses at The Collection, on Shrewsbury Road, will cost from €3.75 million.

DUBLIN CITY

55 Lad Lane, Dublin 2

Agent: Knight Frank

In the heart of the south-city business district, close to the Grand Canal, a selection of one-, two- and three-beds in the 25-unit, A3-rated scheme of apartments and penthouses designed by ODAA Architects for developer Oakmount are available now, with prices available on application. Arranged on five floors above a ground-floor enterprise centre, the homes range in size from single-aspect one-beds at 47sq m (506sq ft) to the largest dual-aspect three-beds, encompassing 127sq m (1,356sq ft). There are large terraces and an attractive roof garden. See 55ladlane.ie

No 55 Lad Lane.

Lansdowne Place, Ballsbridge, Dublin 4

Agent: Sherry FitzGerald New Homes

Launched in 2017, Chartered Land’s exclusive Lansdowne Place development rises to seven storeys in seven linked blocks across almost seven acres on the site of the former Berkeley Court Hotel in Ballsbridge. The current phase of the scheme, in which rock star Rod Stewart reportedly bought an apartment in 2021 for more than €5.5 million, includes one- two-, three- and four-bedroom apartments, duplex apartments and penthouses with prices starting at €800,000. Two sales feature on the Property Price Register so far this year: number 17 The Burbidge made €1,850,220 in February and number 9 The Nicholson sold for €991,189 in January. Extensive private amenities include a 24-hour concierge service, a roof terrace, a spa, and high-end interiors by designers including London-based Goddard Littlefair, with Irish designer Sara Cosgrove having worked on show homes, and Helen Kilmartin of Minima and Róisín Lafferty of Kingston Lafferty having clients there. See lansdowneplace.ie

Donnybrook Gardens, Donnybrook, Dublin 4

Agent: Hooke & MacDonald

Beside UCD and Donnybrook, the current phase of the Cairn Homes development comprises A-rated two-bedroom apartments from €850,000, two-bedroom-plus-study apartments from €990,000 and three-bedroom penthouses from €1.85 million. Facilities include concierge service, a residents’ clubhouse and gym, large terraces and good landscaping, as well as storage units. See donnybrookgardens.com

Donnybrook Gardens: A-rated two-bedroom apartments from €850,000, two-bedroom-plus-study apartments from €990,000 and three-bedroom penthouses from €1.85 million.

Donnybrook Gardens interior.

143 Merrion Road, Dublin 4

Agent: Knight Frank

At the former Gowan Motors site beside St Vincent’s hospital and across from Our Lady Queen of Peace church on Merrion Road, Lioncor will launch its 63-unit scheme of one-, two- and three-bedroom, A2/A3-rated apartments and penthouses, designed by architects Urban Agency, later this year at prices to be confirmed. See 143merrion.ie

No 143 Merrion Road: Lioncor will launch its 63-unit scheme of one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments and penthouses later this year.

The Collection, Shrewsbury Road, Dublin 4

Agent: Knight Frank

The current phase of Glenveagh’s luxury development of seven A3-rated homes on the site of the former Chester Beatty Library, at Shrewsbury Road, comprises three townhouses with four or five bedrooms, for which prices start at €3.75 million. See the-collection.ie

Mountain View Mews, Mountainview Avenue, Terenure, Dublin 6W

Agent: Ed Dempsey

Four A-rated, three-bedroom, three-bathroom gable-fronted houses of about 130sq m (1,400sq ft) priced from €945,000 to €975,000 are available to view now. The scheme, by MG Developments, is located close to all the amenities of Harold’s Cross village. mountainviewmews.ie

DÚN LAOGHAIRE-RATHDOWN

Thornhill Oaks, Mount Merrion

Agent: Lisney

Thornhill House, the 18th-century former home of the late hotelier PV Doyle, is the centrepiece of a luxury development designed by architects Lawrence & Long for Oak View Developments. Popular with people downsizing locally, the one-, two- and three-bedroom, A2-rated apartments were priced at the September launch at €585,000 for a one-bedroom apartment, €770,000 for a two-bedroom apartment, €950,000 for a two-bed penthouse and €995,000 for a three-bed apartment; three- and four-bedroom family homes are launching soon. See thornhilloaks.com

Thornhill Oaks, Mount Merrion: Apartments were priced at the September launch at €585,000 for a one-bed, €770,000 for a two-bed, €950,000 for a two-bed penthouse and €995,000 for a three-bed.

The Pinnacle, Mount Merrion, Co Dublin

Agent: Knight Frank

A selection of the 48 one-, two- and three-bed A3-rated apartments in this development by Oakmount are launching through a show apartment this spring, with prices on application to the selling agent. See pinnaclemountmerrion.ie

The Pinnacle, Mount Merrion: Launching through a show apartment this spring.

Ard Na Glaise, Stillorgan Park, Stillorgan, Co Dublin

Agent: DNG

Exclusive new development designed by O’Mahony Pike Architects for Homeland Group, located close to Stillorgan and Blackrock villages, comprising a limited number of luxury three-bedroom houses and a selection of one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments ranging from 48sq m to 98sq m (518sq ft to 1,056sq ft), and three-bedroom houses with 116sq m to 128sq m (1,249sq ft to 1,378sq ft) launching in the spring.

Old Meadow, Avoca Avenue, Blackrock, Co Dublin

Agent: Sherry FitzGerald New Homes

New development in Blackrock consisting of five new A1-rated family homes and nine apartments by Brinnin Homes, launching early this year at prices yet to be confirmed. See oldmeadow.ie

Somerton, Monkstown, Co Dublin

Agent: Sherry FitzGerald New Homes

Six luxury four-bedroom family homes by Lulani Development Ltd, launching later this year at prices yet to be confirmed.

Trimbleston, Goatstown, Dublin 14

Agent: Sherry FitzGerald New Homes

A new phase of this popular development by Sorohan, launching this spring, includes A2/B1-rated two-bedroom apartments of about 75sq m to 87sq m (805sq ft to 935sq ft) priced from €565,000. Designed by McCrossan O’Rourke Manning Architects, the high-spec finish includes good insulation, recessed lighting, American oak doors and basement storage units. See trimbleston.ie

106 Goatstown Road, Dublin 14

Agent: Lisney Sotheby’s International Realty

Eleven apartments launching in September.

Annefield, Sydenham Road, Dundrum, Dublin 14

Agent: Lisney Sotheby’s International Realty

Thirteen homes designed by Cantrell and Crowley Architects for Cormal Ltd within the curtilage of Annefield House, launching in September.

Kiln View Apartments, Clay Farm, Leopardstown, Dublin 18

Agent: Savills

The latest phase of this Park Developments scheme, with a mix of houses and apartments, and a 14-acre park close to the Luas green line, comprises one block of 49 one- and two-bed apartments at prices yet to be confirmed. See clayfarm.ie

Cherry Lane, Cherrywood village, Dublin 18

Agent: Sherry FitzGerald New Homes

This growing, well-connected suburb has a range of local amenities including new and well-established parks, hiking trails and cycle tracks, with shopping centres and beaches relatively close by and six schools planned. A new phase of about 20 A-rated two-, three- and four-bedroom family homes by Quintain at Cherry Lane is launching in April at prices yet to be confirmed. quintain.ie/development/cherry-lane/

Cherry Lane, Cherrywood: A new phase of A-rated two-, three- and four-bedroom family homes by Quintain is launching in April.

Mercer Vale, Cherrywood, Dublin 18

Agent: Hooke & MacDonald

Houses by Cairn Homes available from March, with nZEB (nearly zero energy building) A2-rated three-beds from €640,000, four-beds from €825,000 and five-beds from €825,000. Eco credentials highlighted in the brochure include rainwater harvesting, air-to-water heat pumps and electric car charging points. See mercervale.ie

Mercer Vale, Cherrywood: A2-rated three-beds from €640,000, four-beds from €825,000 and five-beds from €825,000.

Domville, Cherrywood, Dublin 18

Joint agents: Hooke & MacDonald and Dillon Marshall

Houses by William Neville & Sons rated nZEB and A2, with air-to-water heat pumps. Three-beds priced from €595,000 and four-beds from €715,000.

Domville, Cherrywood: Three-beds priced from €595,000 and four-beds from €715,000.

Kinvara-Kinross, Fey Yerra Lane, Foxrock, Dublin 18

Agent: DNG New Homes

Boutique development by Rivertempus of 18 luxury one-, two- and three-bedroom units in two blocks, located off a private cul-de-sac off Leopardstown Road near the junction with Torquay Road. Designed by Ciara Reddy of Red Workshop Architecture, the one- and two-bedroom own-door apartments have 48sq m to 51sq m (514sq ft to 548sq ft) and 88sq m to 91sq m (951sq ft to 976sq ft) respectively, and the eight three-bedroom duplexes have 130sq m to 159sq m (1,397sq ft to 1,707sq ft). Launching in late spring through the showhouses with prices yet to be confirmed. See kinvarakinross.ie

Kinvara-Kinross, Foxrock: 18 luxury one-, two- and three-bedroom units in two blocks, located off a private cul-de-sac off Leopardstown Road.

Brighton Grove, Brighton Road, Foxrock, Dublin 18

Joint agents: Hooke & MacDonald and DNG

Development by Heatherbrook Homes of four detached four-bedroom houses with 267sq m to 285sq m (2,874sq ft to 3,067sq ft) is launching from the showhouse in late April at prices yet to be confirmed.

The Terrace, Foxrock, Dublin 18

Agent: Sherry FitzGerald New Homes

The last three of the eight luxury four-storey, four-bedroom, A3-rated, 266sq m (2,868sq ft) houses by Carlson Homes in the middle of Foxrock village are available, with prices from €2 million.

Suttonfield, Ballybetagh Road, Kilternan, Dublin 18

Agent: DNG New Homes

Spacious three- and four-bedroom homes designed by architect Stephen Newell for Maplewood are available now, with showhouses on view by appointment. Located on On Ballybetagh Road, which leads uphill from beside the landmark blue church of Our Lady of the Wayside in picturesque Kilternan, three-bed terraced houses of 124sq m (1,335sq ft) cost from €650,000, three-bed terraced houses with second livingroom of 189sq m (2,028sq ft) cost from €725,000, and four-bed semi-detached houses of 179sq m to 182sq m (1,923sq ft to 1,962sq ft) cost from €750,000. Future phases include one-bedroom bungalows which may qualify for the Help-to-Buy and the First-Home Scheme, though prices are yet to be confirmed. See suttonfield.ie

Dun Óir, Glenamuck Road, Kilternan, Dublin 18

Agent: Hooke & MacDonald

Located close to the Luas green line at Carrickmines, and with a creche as part of the development, B&C Building Contractors have three-bedroom houses from €610,000, four-bedroom houses from €765,000 and five-bedroom houses from €830,000, available now. All are A2/A3 and nZEB-rated, with air-to-water heat pumps and IGBC Home Performance Index (HPI) certification. See dunoir.ie

Dun Óir, Kilternan: Three-bedroom houses from €610,000, four-bed houses from €765,000 and five-bed houses from €830,000.

Dun Óir, Kilternan: All are A2/A3 and nZEB-rated, with air-to-water heat pumps

Chapel Hill, Kilternan, Dublin 18

Agent: Sherry FitzGerald New Homes

A new phase in this development by Brightwalk Ltd, designed by CCK Architects & Urban Designers, is launching in the spring. One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments and duplexes are priced from €400,000. See chapel-hill.ie/development

Chapel Hill, Kilternan: One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments and duplexes from €400,000.

Ard Mhuire Park, Dalkey, Co Dublin

Agent: Knight Frank

One semi-detached four-bed A2/A3-rated home remains at Ard Mhuire, a boutique development by Crowley Residential on an elevated site close to Dalkey village and Killiney Hill. Designed by BBA Architecture and priced from €1.695 million, the three-storey, 194sq m (2,088sq ft) homes with a white rendered finish have large picture windows with views of Dublin Bay from the main bedroom suites on the top floor. Features include south-facing back gardens, underfloor heating and Italian fitted kitchens by Bushell Interiors. www.knightfrank.ie/properties/residential/ard-mhuire-park-dalkey-co-dublin

Egremont, Killiney, Co Dublin

Agent: Sherry FitzGerald New Homes

Last phase of this 47-unit passive-house development off Church Road designed by architects McCullough Mulvin for Durkan Residential, with a mix of three-bedroom-plus-study family homes and two-bedroom-plus-study duplexes, the latter priced from €650,000, launching this spring. See egremont.ie/

Egremont, Killiney: Mix of three-bedroom-plus-study family homes and two-bedroom-plus-study duplexes, the latter from €650,000.

Woodbrook, Shankill, Dublin 18

Agent: Sherry FitzGerald New Homes

A brand new development, beside the golf club and a proposed Dart station just south of Shankill village, of detached and semi-detached three-, four- and five-bedroom townhouses by Castlethorn. With apartments and duplexes coming later, there’s “a home for every stage of life”, according to the brochure. Launching on March 11th with prices from €565,000. See castlethorn.ie/projects/woodbrook

Woodbrook, Shankill: Detached and semi-detached three-, four- and five-bedroom townhouses.

FINGAL

Greenwood, Kinsealy Lane, Co Dublin

Agent: Savills

Designed by Adrian Hill Architects for the Wood Group, with interiors by Eily Roe, Greenwood is within walking distance of the 250-acre Malahide Castle demesne, with playgrounds, dog parks, walking trails and an Avoca shop. There are 10 of the eventual 32 contemporary detached houses in this phase, with prices starting at €875,000. There will be two show homes, with exterior finishes combining Casa Lena white brick, render and some cedar cladding. There are attic stairs in place for easy conversion at a later stage. Kinsealy Lane is between Malahide and Portmarnock Dart stations and there will be a pathway from Greenwood through Emsworth Park to bus routes on the main road. See greenwood.ie

Greenwood, Kinsealy Lane, Co Dublin: There are 10 of the eventual 32 contemporary detached houses in this phase, with prices starting at €875,000.

Kinsealy Woods, Kinsealy, Co Dublin

Lisney Sotheby’s International Realty

Last A2/A3-rated three-bedroom homes in this O’Flynn Group development on Chapel Road, designed by Hogan Architecture and with landscaping by Brady Shipman Martin close to Portmarnock Dart station, priced from €525,000. See kinsealywoods.ie

Kinsealy Woods: A2/A3-rated three-bedroom homes close to Portmarnock Dart station, priced from €525,000.

Belcamp, Malahide Road, Dublin 17

Agent: Sherry FitzGerald New Homes

In naming the roads within the Belcamp development, off Malahide Road, Gannon Homes has paid tribute to the historical background of the site. Built in the grounds of the 18th-century Belcamp Hall, whose design is attributed to James Hoban, architect of the White House, the homes are laid out along Washington Square, Washington Green and a river walk. Three- and four-bed houses will launch late this year at prices to be confirmed. See belcamp.ie

The Tides, Coast Road, Malahide, Co Dublin

Sherry FitzGerald New Homes

Nine dual-aspect A3-rated two- and three-bedroom apartments of about 98sq m (1,055sq ft) close to Malahide village and opposite the beach, available now, with show apartments on view by appointment and prices to be confirmed. See thetides.ie

Seamount Rise, Malahide, Co Dublin

Joint agents: Sherry FitzGerald New Homes and O’Farrell Cleere

Luxury one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments by Ballymore with prices from €440,000 for one-beds and €570,000 for two-beds, with three-beds on the top floor. Amenities in this pet-friendly development, adjacent to the 13-acre Seamount Park, include a residents’ clubhouse. See seamountrise.com

Drumnigh Manor, Portmarnock, Co Dublin

Agent Hooke & MacDonald

This Shannon Homes development is within walking distance of the train at Portmarnock, and close to Malahide village. When finished, the scheme, designed by McCrossan O’Rourke Manning Architects, will include more than 10 acres of landscaped public open space, informal seating areas and a playground. Homes available now, with showhouses on view by appointment, include three-bed mid-terrace houses from €630,000, four-bed plus study houses from €670,000, five-bed semi-detached houses from €770,000 and five-bed detached houses from €985,000. See drumnighmanor.ie

Drumnigh Manor, Portmarnock: Three-bed mid-terraces from €630,000, four-bed plus study houses from €670,000, five-bed semi-detached houses from €770,000 and five-bed detached houses from €985,000.

Interior of Drumnigh Manor, Portmarnock.

Mooretown, Swords, Co Dublin

Agent: Sherry FitzGerald New Homes

New phase of the Gannon Homes development off the Rathbeale Road, close to the Pavilions shopping centre, launched last October. This phase comprises about 30 houses in a mix of two-, three- and four-beds available spring/summer 2023 at prices to be confirmed. See mooretown.ie

Mooretown, Swords: About 30 houses in a mix of two-, three- and four-beds available spring/summer 2023.

Westmill, Millers Glen, Swords, Co Dublin

Agent: Sherry FitzGerald New Homes

Close by Mooretown, a new phase of three- and four-bedroom family homes at Westmill, in the very popular Millers Glen development begun by Gannon Homes in 2015, is expected to launch in the autumn. Layout and prices yet to be confirmed. See westmill.ie

Broadmeadow View, Rowlestown, Co Dublin

Agent: Lisney Sotheby’s International Realty

Nine large detached homes by Ashcroft, located between Swords and Ashbourne, launching at the end of March. See broadmeadowview.ie

Baile Bhuín, Oldtown, Co Dublin

Agent: DNG

Located in the village of Oldtown, in farming country just west of Ballyboughal in north Co Dublin, Baile Bhuín is a small development of 14 detached and well-finished three-, four- and five-bedroom houses. Designed by Grainne Mallon Architects for Milltown Developments, the attractive part brick-fronted houses have large driveways and extensive private gardens. The first phase is launching now with indicative prices of €500,000 for three-bedroom bungalows with 138sq m (1,485sq ft), meaning they should qualify for HTB & FHS. Four-bedroom houses of 189sq m (2,039sq ft) will cost about €600,000 and five-bedroom dormer-style houses of 249sq m (2,678sq ft) will cost about €700,000.

Baile Bhuin, Oldtown: Small development of 14 detached and well-finished three-, four- and five-bedroom houses.

Baile Bhuin, Oldtown: Attractive part brick-fronted houses have large driveways and extensive private gardens.

Station Road, Lusk, Co Dublin

Agent: REA Grimes (Skerries)

34 three- and four-bedroom traditional block-built family homes have just been released for sale and are viewing by appointment at McGarrell Reilly’s Station Road scheme in Lusk. Located in proximity to numerous attractions including the beaches of Rush and Malahide, Ardgillan Castle and Malahide Castle and Gardens, these A-rated houses comprise a mix of terraced, semi-detached and detached units, with starting prices ranging from €420,000 to €540,000.

Rahenny Park Lusk, Co. Dublin

Agent: REA Grimes (Skerries)

There are eight detached four-bedroom houses remaining from the 62 homes developed by McGarrell Reilly at its Rahenny Park scheme in Lusk, with prices starting at €530,000. Viewing is by appointment with the selling agent.

Mariners Way, Rush, Co Dublin

Agent: REA Grimes (Skerries)

Developer Richmond Homes is offering the final two homes within the latest phase of its Mariners Way scheme for sale at prices of €490,000 and €545,000 respectively. The first of these is the three-bedroom showhouse, which comes with all its contents included, while the second property is a semi-detached four-bedroom house. A new release of 10 three- and four-bedroom houses is expected shortly. Upon completion, Mariners Way will comprise 90 A-rated two, three- and four-bedroom houses set within landscaped grounds. Apartments to be constructed later also.

SOUTH DUBLIN

Tandy’s Lane, Lucan, Co Dublin

Agent: Savills

Final phase of mid- and end-of-terrace A2-rated houses designed by Conroy Crowe Kelly Architects for Quintain with four bedrooms, three bathrooms and a study area in 155sq m (1,668sq ft), priced from €565,000 to €580,000. Kitchens and wardrobes are by BeSpace, appliances are included, subject to conditions, and air-to-water heat pumps are fitted. More than two-thirds built, the development is a short walk from The Crossings, a new urban village designed around a central plaza with 11,000sq m of retail space anchored by Tesco and Aldi. Lucan Shopping Centre, Lidl and Liffey Valley are all a short drive away, as are the N4 and Adamstown train station. The development’s three acres of open space includes two parks, across the road from the 19-acre Tandy’s Lane Park with pitches, playgrounds and parkour equipment. There are local clubs for GAA, soccer and hockey players, as well as golfers, and more schools are scheduled to open. See quintain.ie/development/tandys-lane-village/

Tandy's Lane, Lucan: Final phase of mid- and end-of-terrace A2-rated houses with four bedrooms, three bathrooms and a study area, priced from €565,000 to €580,000.

Tandy's Lane, Lucan: Kitchens and wardrobes are by BeSpace, appliances are included, subject to conditions, and air-to-water heat pumps are fitted.

Aderrig, Adamstown, Co Dublin

Agent: Sherry FitzGerald New Homes

Aderrig is a development of 32 three- and four-bedroom family homes and duplexes designed by BKD Architects for Quintain in Adamstown, a growing neighbourhood 16km west of the city centre and beside the 27-acre Airlie Park. Prices start at €450,000 for three-beds and €540,000 for four-beds, launching in early March. See quintain.ie/development/aderrig/

Hallwell, Adamstown, Co Dublin

Agent: Sherry FitzGerald New Homes

A new phase of three-bedroom ground- and first-floor duplexes and one-bed plus study apartments by Hugh McGreevy & Sons, close to Lucan, launching this spring with prices to be confirmed. See hallwell.ie

Hallwell, Lucan: New phase of three-bedroom ground- and first-floor duplexes and one-bed plus study apartments.

Riverside Cottages, Templeogue, Dublin 6W

Agent: DNG

Three large four-bedroom houses – taking their name from the crescent of 20 early 20th-century houses closer to the river Dodder – by Tolmac Construction, are now for sale, priced from €895,000. With 183sq m (1,970sq ft) and big gardens, they are right in Templeogue village, with its new traffic-calming measures and places to sit out, close to shops, schools, sports facilities and Bushy Park. See riversidecottages.ie

Riverside Cottages, Templeogue: Three large four-bedroom houses are now for sale, priced from €895,000.

Laurel Manor, Stocking Lane, Dublin 16

Agent: DNG

A development of 24 A-rated two-, three- and four-bedroom mid-terrace and end-of-terrace houses by Rosemount Developments, at the edge of the mountains on Stocking Lane, but still close to Rathfarnham village. Two-bedroom houses of 84sq m to 88sq m (899sq ft to 947sq ft) will be priced “in the late €400,000s”, according to selling agent DNG, and will qualify for HTB. The three-bedroom houses of 102sq m (1,095sq ft) will cost in the late €500,000s and four-bed houses of 135sq m to 144sq m (1,457sq ft to 1,555sq ft) will be priced in the late €600,000s. See laurelmanor.ie

Kilcarbery Grange, Kilcarbery, Dublin 22

Agent: DNG

This development comprising A-rated three- and four-bedroom houses and spacious apartments and duplexes on local-authority land near Corkagh Park, is designed by architects BKD. It is a joint venture between South Dublin County Council and Adwood Ltd, a consortium of Dublin builders Maplewood Residential and The Adroit Company as part of the Government’s Rebuilding Ireland project, in which the State funds infrastructure to service large-scale housing developments. Three-bed terraced houses of 108sq m to 122sq m (1,163-1,313sq ft) are priced in the “early €400,000s” and four-bed terraced houses of 134sq m to 156sq m (1,442sq m 1,679sq ft are priced in “late €400,000s”, thus qualifying for the HTB & FHS. When the 1,000-plus homes are complete, Kilcarbery Grange will include a civic square, a community building, a creche, local shops and lots of green space. See kilcarberygrange.ie

Ballycullen Gate, Ballycullen, Dublin 24

Agent: DNG

Next phase of two- and three-bedroom semi-detached and detached houses in Ballycullen designed by Davey Smith Architects for Maplewood, with large A-rated three-bedroom semi-detached houses of 116sq m (1,248sq ft) priced in the region of €500,000 qualifying for HTB. See ballycullengate.ie

Citywest Village, Citywest, Dublin 24

Agent: Sherry FitzGerald New Homes

Glenveagh Homes is building 50 three-bed homes at Citywest Village, due to launch this month at prices to be confirmed. See glenveagh.ie/developments/citywest-village

Citywest, Dublin 24

Agent: Knight Frank

Kingscroft is building 110 A2/A3-rated one- and two-bedroom apartments and three- and four-bedroom houses, launching in late summer 2023 at prices to be confirmed.