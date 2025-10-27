Bring the outside in by embracing natural tones and colours in your home

Anyone who has ever decorated their home will know the agony and ecstasy of choosing paint colours. It sounds simple, but it can result in many spousal spats and hours of deliberation. Then, once you have finally decided on the shade, there is still the matter of the hue, the finish and even the texture to ponder over.

But there are always experts on hand to share their knowledge and help people make important decorating decisions. Leading designers Róisín Lafferty and Arlene McIntyre, who are helping Fleetwood mark its 75th anniversary with the launch of Prestige by Fleetwood, a highly pigmented paint, say that the right colour can transform a room, but it’s important not to try to be too bold as a rash decision may not last the test of time.

“Rather than chasing trends, I believe colour should always be chosen for its timeless, personal appeal,” says interior designer Róisín Lafferty, whose work includes The Woodland Suites at the Montenotte Hotel, Cork.

“The shades that truly endure are usually those rooted in nature, with an earthiness and depth which gives them lasting appeal. Think grounding green shades like Venice or Necchi, earthy clays such as Zallal, or warm browns like Mustang – which are all from my collection. These hues have a natural harmony that never dates.

“The key is to avoid overly sugary or artificial tones, which can quickly feel jarring. When you choose colours which echo the natural world, they bring warmth, comfort, and authenticity to a space, season after season.

“So, if someone asks me for advice, the first thing I always ask is: what atmosphere do you want to create, and what is the function of the room? Those two questions should guide your colour choices. I’ve never been a fan of feature walls; they nearly always feel like an afterthought. Instead, commit fully – wrap the walls, ceilings, and even woodwork in one colour for a more immersive effect.”

The Dublin based design expert says that choosing colour is a “deeply personal experience”, so it’s important to design according to your own taste and needs.

“The best way to begin is by asking how you want to feel in the space,” she advises.

“Bedrooms often suit softer, cocooning shades like Water Lilies, Seafoam, or the dusky pink tones of Lerici and Tempest. For a moodier retreat, shades like Orbital or Necchi can feel grounding and sophisticated. Living areas, by contrast, can carry richer, more energising tones such as Moves Like Jagger or Cobalt.

“And for studies or home offices, a luxurious shade like Fitzwilliam Square creates depth and focus, while adding elegance to the space. If a colour resonates with you, there’s usually a way to make it work.”

Necchi 93, a colour from Fleetwood's new Prestige range. Photograph: Ruth Maria photo

Rhythm of Blues from Dulux

Moves like Jagger from Fleetwood's Prestige range

She says that one shouldn’t make any rash decisions, but instead, should do some research and plan well in advance of work commencing.

“My advice is always to paint large sample boards, move them around the room, and see how they behave in different light throughout the day,” she says. “Trust your instincts, the shades you’re naturally drawn to are the ones you’ll live happily with.

“Also preparation is just as important; proper sanding, priming, and using quality brushes or rollers will completely change the result. And don’t just test a small patch of paint; apply large samples, move them around, and watch how the colour shifts in different light throughout the day. Most of all, trust yourself. If a shade makes you feel calm, energised, or inspired, that’s the right one for your home.”

Room aspect

Designers Arlene McIntyre (seated) and Róisín Lafferty. Fleetwood developed its new Prestige range in close collaboration with both designers. Photograph: Kieran Harnett

Arlene McIntyre, founder of Arlene McIntyre Design and creative director of Ventura, says you need to consider the light in a room.

“The aspect of your room plays a big role too, north facing spaces often benefit from warmer shades, while south facing rooms can handle cooler tones. That said, as a general rule, I tend to reach for neutrals, as they provide a beautiful backdrop which feels both versatile and enduring.”

The design expert says that this season’s autumn/winter colour trends are all about “embracing earthy, autumnal warmth, with grounded neutrals and rich natural tones leading the way”.

“I love a warm equestrian palette of earthy tones, think rust, burnt orange, ochre, leather toned browns, olive greens, and deep woodland shades, balanced with soft warm whites and stone neutrals,” she says.

“Muted accents like plum, heather, and aubergine add depth and interest, while coffee inspired shades such as mocha mousse bring a comforting, enveloping feel.

Neutral or earthy

Nature is also an inspiration at Colourtrend, where the new range is inspired by natural colours found in woodlands across Ireland.

It’s a similar theme at Dulux, with the paint experts saying that Irish people are looking for “grounding colours”, which work to make a home feel sanctuary like.

“There is a definite move towards well-rooted colours which evoke feelings of calm and balance – this can be seen globally too,” says Dulux Heritage colour consultant Jane Witter.

Colourtrend Rua Dusk

Colourtrend Faerie Moss

Inspired by the worn leather patina of a classic saddle, this velvety, rich brown Saddle, from Neptune, captivates with its warm hue.

“These are colours which belong to the neutral or earthy spectrums, including deep browns such as Dulux Heritage Mud Lark, fresh pale green like Pale Olivine and deeper richer warmer neutrals such as Raw Cashmere.

“This shift is carried through the interiors aesthetic by the use of anchoring natural textures, stone, bronze and marbles alongside repurposed and salvaged pieces. And, this season we are also seeing darker neutrals like rich wine chocolate brown called Cherry Truffle carried through to joinery and accented with deep veined marble countertops and back splashes, while balanced with a lighter yet hard working neutral such as, Flax Seed.”

With so many variables, choosing the right shade for your home can seem like a mammoth task, but McIntyre says there are a number of ways to ensure success.

“Always test your paint, try large swatches and view them at different times of day,” she says. “And, consider the ceiling, it’s often overlooked, but a subtle ceiling tone can elevate the whole room. Also, use colour to enhance space, lighter tones open up smaller rooms; deeper hues can make large rooms feel more intimate.

“Prioritise quality and make it personal, your home should reflect who you are. Choose colours that resonate with you emotionally, not just aesthetically.”