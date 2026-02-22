What you need to know when renovating your bathroom

We’ve all experienced that stab of envy when catching a glimpse of how the other half live and how stylish and immaculate their homes appear to be. From plush bedrooms to swanky kitchens and of course, those immaculate, tastefully-fitted-out bathrooms.

But for most busy people in the real world, gleaming tiles, tubs and taps, adorned with fluffy towels and clutter-free surrounds, is the stuff of dreams, or hotels. However, according to the experts, obtaining that luxe feel at home isn’t too difficult, and the bathroom of your dreams could be within reach.

Interior designer Lana Dullaghan is no stranger to room transformations, and has completed a number of successful bathroom upgrades for her clients.

In one renovation the homeowner wanted to improve the layout and create a warm, elegant, and inviting space with a “wow factor”, which was unique and personal, says Dullaghan.

“The entire house was designed in a classic style with contemporary touches, so we aimed to maintain that flow, ensuring the bathroom complemented the rest of the home. Budget was not an issue, and we focused on high-end products,” she says.

In another, the brief involved a complete redesign, as the small bathroom was extended to create a practical wet room for everyday use, along with the bathroom area with the effective storage solutions.

“Our clients wanted something interesting with colours and textures while ensuring that the space did not feel cold. They prioritised good-quality products, even if they cost a bit more, but we still had a budget to work within.”

The owner and creative director of Lana Dullaghan Designs, based in Co Louth, says both designs were inspired by nature, and the layout was the most important consideration.

“We always focus on connecting our clients’ requirements with our design inspirations,” she says. “Bathrooms often feature cold surfaces which can feel uninviting, so we aimed to counter that by incorporating deep, warm colours, along with patterns, textures, and warm metals. This approach creates a cosier atmosphere and connects with the calming and relaxing hues found in nature. By integrating these elements, we were able to design spaces which feel both inviting and serene.”

Lana Dullaghan's wet room design

Designer Lana Dullaghan in the bathroom she renovated.

Lana Dullaghan bathroom

As each bathroom involved a complete redesign, Dullaghan says that she took into account every step of her clients’ routines to create a personal design with clever storage solutions. For the blue bathroom, storage was integrated within the wall in the shower area, while the radiator was positioned on the opposite side, to keep towels warm after a shower.

“In the green bathroom, we had ample space, which we aimed to use wisely without overloading it with too much or too little,” she says. Washable wallpaper and green Silestone wall tiles were used to make the bathroom, not only aesthetically appealing, but also practical for years to come.

“The use of warm colours and thoughtful design made the spaces feel inviting and cosier,” says Dullaghan.

The timeline for each bathroom project varied significantly, due to the planning involved and the specific products used. One was kitted out using products sourced from local shops, which allowed for a shorter waiting period, while the other featured Cosentino Dekton and green Silestone tiles, along with bespoke units and countertops. This process took much longer due to the complexity and customisation involved.

“Ultimately, the duration depended on the amount of work required for each bathroom and the waiting time for the products,” says the designer. “Normally, it’s around six to 15 weeks, depending on individual requests and design products and details. Careful planning was essential to ensure everything came together seamlessly.”

Go for more power with a Triton T90SR electric shower in satin (RRP €320)

A free-standing bath from Sonas brings some drama to a room. (RRP €2,595)

Fellow interior designer Celine Collins has also had plenty of experience in bathroom transformations. She was given “very specific instructions” from a couple from South Africa who were moving to Cork and wanted to make sure their new home was just right for them.

“The brief I got was for a very traditional free-standing bath, hard-wearing tiles and large, beautiful gilded mirrors,” she says. “They were very sure about what they wanted, so it was quite straightforward and we just had to change the layout and discuss details about taps, units and sanitary ware. They were also very specific about the tiles because they wanted to be reminded of their home in South Africa.”

As the room was large, everything was free-standing, so Collins wasn’t concerned about making the best use of the space.

The Cork-based designer says that knowing how much space you have to work with and in particular, the exact measurements of the room are very important, especially if you are on a tight budget.

“In a smaller space, make sure to mark where everything is going and understand the difference between a wall hung toilet and a floor standing one, as the latter are now slim and modern and can look as chic as a wall hung one,” she says. “A lot of things have to be taken into consideration in a bathroom, when it comes to tiling etc. So to save on costs, maybe just tile the walls in the shower and the bath area, and paint the rest.”

Bathroom renovation from Celine Collins

Bathroom accessories clockwise from rhs: Salle De Bain Striped bathmat, €45.50 Oliver Bonas; Tureholm basket, €9, Jysk; Tidaholm velour jewelry box, €5 Jysk; Soap dispenser, €10.99, TK Maxx; cotton towel wrap, €11, Penneys

Collins says that micro cement, a composite coating, is now very popular, and offers a smooth finish. A cheaper option is to paint over tiles with special paint to give it a fresh new look.

And (if not in the shower or bath area), Collins says that wallpaper is “a fantastic addition”, particularly in a downstairs toilet or guest shower where there won’t be as much steam.

Just as everyone’s taste is different, so too are their budgets and the size, aspect and age of their bathroom, so there is no one-size-fits-all solution to bathroom renovations. But Collins says that the one thing everyone should do is plan.

“There are lots of different scenarios and bathrooms are very expensive, so I would say to anybody, especially those on a budget, to understand your measurements,” she says. “Sketch up, make a plan and visit a few bathroom stores or tile shops and get advice.”

Dullaghan agrees, and offers a few tips on how to update your look without breaking the bank.

“Transforming a bathroom on a tight budget requires careful planning and consideration of costs, especially for labour,” she says. “It’s essential to factor in these expenses before deciding on products. Fortunately, there’s a wide selection of attractive tiles, fixtures and fittings available at reasonable prices.

“Start by creating a list of what you need and consult various plumbers and tilers to find a company that fits your budget. I highly recommend either sketching a drawing of your vision or hiring a professional to assist you. Bathrooms are permanent fixtures which often involve small spaces, so ensuring a perfect fit is crucial – missed measurements on the layout or items like vanity units can lead to costly mistakes.

“Also, when ordering products, make sure they come with a return policy, as you may need to return some items. Just for guidance, bathroom renovations typically start from around €7,000, depending on the size of the room, products, labour costs and other factors.”

lanadullaghandesigns.com; celinecollins.com