Leading Dublin solicitors’ former headquarters seeking €2.75m

Agent Finnegan Menton is guiding a price of €2.75 million for number 44 Upper Mount Street together with a three-storey mews in office use at 44 James Place East in Dublin city centre. For sale with the benefit of vacant possession, the subject property served as the headquarters for many years of LK Shields Solicitors. The firm merged recently with Byrne Wallace and now trades as Byrne Wallace Shields LLP from the company’s offices on Harcourt Street.

Number 44 Upper Mount Street extends to a net internal floor area of 618.1sq m (6,665sq ft) in total, with 467.8sq m (5,035sq ft) of this contained within the original Georgian building which includes a substantial single-storey extension. The mews building to the rear extends to a further 144.8sq m (1,560sq ft), providing additional office accommodation over three floors.

The property retains numerous original period features, with generous ceiling heights, ornate cornicing and sash windows, and benefits from secure car parking to the rear which is accessible via James Place East. The accommodation was upgraded over the years to include Cat 5e cabling, LED lighting throughout and well-presented office space and staff facilities.

The site of the rear mews and the modern single-storey extension extends to more than 50 metres in depth and comprises a site area of approximately 425sq m (4,575sq ft).

In 2004 the previous owners obtained planning permission to extend the office mews to the front and rear and to create a courtyard between the original front building and the proposed redeveloped and enlarged three-storey office building of 500sq m (5,382sq ft) to the rear. While that permission has lapsed, it points to the office potential for the rear of the property or for alternative residential or mixed use.

Unlike most of the Georgian mews lanes (which are zoned solely for residential use), this side of James Place East is zoned Z10 ‘Inner Suburban and Inner-City Mixed Uses’, which provides for the development of a range of uses including residential, office, education, embassy office, cultural and community uses, among others.

Proposed developments by Esprit Investments Ltd on James Place East have recently been granted permission for a large five-storey over-basement office building, while further up the lane at the rear of 47-50 James Place East, approval has been given for a five-storey development of 26 apartments. Both permissions are currently the subject of appeals to An Coimisiún Pleanála.

Upper Mount Street is well located in the heart of Dublin city’s Georgian core and traditional central business district. The street sits within a short walk of both Merrion Square and Fitzwilliam Square and is well connected by public transport thanks to its proximity to the Dart at Grand Canal and Pearse Street, a selection of Dublin Bus routes and the Luas green-line stops at Dawson Street and St Stephen’s Green.

Further information on the sale is available from Nicholas Corson and Emma Byrne of Finnegan Menton.