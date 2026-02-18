South Dublin lands with full planning for 49 new homes seeking €3.5m

Developers and investors involved in the delivery of homes for both the owner-occupier and private rented sector (PRS) markets will be interested in the opportunity presented by the sale of a 0.48-hectare (1.19-acre) brownfield site at Ballyogan Road in the south Dublin suburb of Carrickmines. The subject site is being offered to the market by agent Savills with full planning permission for the construction of 49 apartments at a guide price of €3.5 million.

The approved scheme comprises a mix of one three-bedroom unit, 29 two-bedroom units and 19 one-bedroom units, each with private balconies/terraces, along with a 20-space surface car park. The various unit types extend to an average floor area of 52sq m (563sq ft) for one-bedroom units, 84sq m (904sq ft) for two-bedroom units and 122sq m (1,317sq ft) for the three-bedroom unit.

The site is located on Ballyogan Road, an established residential location, within walking distance of Leopardstown Village Centre and a range of local amenities including shops, cafes, restaurants, pharmacies, schools, and recreational facilities. It is also close to The Park Carrickmines retail park.

In terms of connectivity, the subject property is located within a short walk of both the Leopardstown Valley and Ballyogan Wood Luas green line stops as well as local bus services. The site is positioned between Junctions 14 and 15 of the M50 motorway.

Paul Nalty and Nicole Territ of Savills say: “Residential sites with full planning permission in place remain at a premium. Given the excellent transport links, services and amenities within close proximity to this site, we expect to see strong demand from developers.”