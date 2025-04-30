Balbriggan lands zoned for housing guiding at €18.75m

Developers and investors involved in the delivery of housing in Dublin and the Greater Dublin Area will be interested in a substantial land holding which has come to the market in Balbriggan. Extending to a total area of 37.5 acres (15.17 hectares), the subject site is being offered for sale by agent Grimes at a guide price of €18.75 million, or an average of €500,000 an acre.

The lands, which are currently in agricultural use, are laid out in four divisions and zoned in their entirety for residential development under the terms of the Fingal Development Plan 2023-2029. The site forms part of the Flemington local area plan (LAP), which was adopted on December 9th, 2024. The LAP outlines the vision, key themes and strategic objectives for the sustainable development of the Flemington area in Balbriggan.

Balbriggan is a well-established and fast-growing residential location with a proven sales record among first-time buyers and growing families in particular. The subject site is located close to Balbriggan town centre and its full range of retail, educational and recreational amenities. These include Millfield Shopping Centre, Gaelscoil Bhaile Brigín, Balbriggan Educate Together and Loreto Secondary School, Balbriggan Football Club, Balbriggan Rugby Club, Balbriggan Golf Club, and O’Dwyers GAA.

Balbriggan is a long-established residential commuter town and is well connected by road and rail to Dublin city centre and to Belfast.

The subject property is held freehold and is being offered for sale at a guide price of €18.75 million, with best and final bids due on Wednesday, June 11th.