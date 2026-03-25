Landmark IFSC offices available to let at ‘competitive’ €47.50 per sq ft

German investor Real IS has instructed Colliers to offer the offices at 2 Harbourmaster Place in Dublin to the letting market.

Located in the heart of the city’s International Financial Services Centre, the property comprises 43,000sq ft (3,995sq m) of Grade A office accommodation distributed across five floors. The floor plates average 9,000sq ft and each floor is available to lease individually or combined to create larger, self-contained headquarters.

The existing fitout includes a mix of open-plan and private office layouts, complemented by large boardrooms, meeting rooms, breakout areas, a reception space, and kitchen and canteen facilities.

The building is finished to a high specification, with raised-access flooring, suspended ceilings, air conditioning, LED lighting and shower facilities. In addition to its internal features, 2 Harbourmaster Place also has 31 secure underground car parking spaces along with ample bicycle storage.

Willie Dowling and Joe Brewer of Colliers are quoting what they describe as a “competitive rent” of €47.50 per sq ft, with car spaces available for €4,000 per space annually.

Real IS acquired 2 Harbourmaster Place from Ardstone Capital and CBRE Global Investment Partners for €53.75 million in an off-market deal in late 2016. At the time of its sale, the building was occupied by a range of blue-chip tenants including KPMG, Wells Fargo, Kleinwort Benson, Bank of Montreal Aspen Reinsurance and United Health Group. The overall rental income stood at €2.45 million and provided Real IS with a net initial yield of €2.45 million.

Ardstone and CBRE had secured ownership of the property, for their part, just two years earlier from Irish Life Investment Managers for €37.85 million.