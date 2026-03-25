Knight Frank bolsters valuation and advisory services with key appointments

Knight Frank Ireland has announced the appointment of Emmett Page as director and head of valuation and advisory services, alongside the appointment of James Farrelly as director in professional services.

Page has more than 25 years’ experience in the Irish property sector, with a strong track record in valuation and advisory services. He joins Knight Frank from Colliers, where he held a senior role advising clients on valuations across a range of asset classes. He is a fellow of the Society of Chartered Surveyors Ireland and a member of the Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors.

James Farrelly also joins Knight Frank from Colliers, where he served as a director within its professional services division. A chartered surveyor and dispute resolution expert, Farrelly has extensive experience delivering valuation advice across a wide range of commercial property sectors. He brings expertise in valuations of specialist assets, expert witness representation, landlord and tenant, compulsory purchase orders and commercial rates.

Commenting on the appointments, James Meagher, director at Knight Frank Ireland, said: “We are very pleased to welcome Emmett and James to Knight Frank. Emmett’s depth of experience, leadership and strong reputation in the market, combined with James’s technical expertise and client-focused approach, will be invaluable as we continue to grow our valuation and advisory offering.”