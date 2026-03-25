Approved housing body seeks buyer for Dublin city centre residential site

An aerial view of the 84 North King Street site in Smithfield, Dublin 7, expected by market sources to command in the region of €2 million.

Having sought and secured planning permission on appeal from An Bord Pleanála in 2017 for the construction of 30 apartments next to Dublin’s Smithfield Square, Co-operative Housing Ireland has abandoned its plan to develop the site.

While that planning permission has expired, agent Hooke & MacDonald believes it establishes a strong precedent for the incoming purchaser of 84 North King Street to seek approval for the development of a multi-storey residential scheme with ground-floor commercial space. While the guide price for the property is only being made available to interested parties upon application to the selling agent, the site is expected by market sources to command in the region of €2 million.

Number 84 King Street occupies a high-profile location immediately adjacent to Smithfield Square in Dublin city centre. The property, which has dual frontage on to North King Street and North Brunswick Street, sits within a short walk of the Four Courts, TU Dublin’s Grangegorman campus and the city centre itself. Smithfield meanwhile is home to numerous established apartment schemes, mixed‑use developments, cafes, supermarkets and cultural amenities.

The subject site is well connected by public transport and is served by the Luas Red Line and a number of Dublin Bus routes.

Development potential

Co-operative Housing Ireland, an approved housing body (AHB), previously had full planning permission for 30 apartments on the site, and it remains well suited to an apartment‑led redevelopment, subject to planning permission, according to the selling agent.

In its 2017 decision, An Bord Pleanála accepted the principle, scale and form of apartment development proposed for the site, including its relationship with adjoining schemes and the neighbouring protected structure.

Since the expiry of the former permission, national and local planning policy has continued to support compact growth, increased residential density, and the efficient use of well‑located inner‑city sites such as Smithfield.

Conor Steen of Hooke & MacDonald said these factors “strongly indicate the potential for a higher‑density apartment scheme relative to the expired 30‑unit approval, subject to design and planning compliance”.

He adds: “With dual frontage, strong public transport accessibility and a recent planning history, the site is well suited to current planning policy supporting higher‑density apartment development, subject to planning.”