Bray 16-acre site zoned for residential development seeking €5m

Developers and house builders looking to take advantage of the nascent demand for new homes in Bray, Co Wicklow, will be interested in the sale of a 6.6-hectare (16.4-acre) site on the town’s southern fringe.

Located off the Vevay Road and immediately adjacent to the existing Giltspur residential scheme, Oldcourt House, its castle and extensive grounds are being offered to the market at a guide price of €5 million. The subject property is primed for development, with zoning objectives of new residential, existing residential and open space.

While both Oldcourt House and the castle are protected structures, they have been incorporated into the feasibility study, with the remainder of the garden providing the development potential of the sale.

The subject site is easily accessed thanks to its proximity to junction 7 of the N11/M11 motorway. The travel time from Bray to Dublin city centre by car is approximately 30 minutes during off-peak hours and about an hour during commuting periods. Public transport links include the Dart at Bray and numerous Dublin Bus routes along the N11, such as the 145,184 and 45A.

With developer Sean Mulryan’s Ballymore already on-site and in the process of delivering the first phase of the 1,200 new homes it has planned for its Sea Gardens scheme at the northern end of the town, Bray looks set to be revitalised by the arrival of thousands of fresh inhabitants.

The development nearby on the Old Dublin Road of Castlethorn’s Woodbrook scheme and the Land Development Agency’s first social and affordable housing at Shanganagh will contribute further to the town’s regeneration, and more particularly to demand for the shops, restaurants and coffee shops on its Main Street, Castle Street Shopping Centre and at the newly opened Bray Central.

Commenting on the opportunity presented by the sale of Oldcourt House and its grounds, Tom Rohan from Savills said: “This site offers an opportunity to deliver a mix of houses and apartments which will deliver high-level residential living standards in a well-connected area.”