BNP Paribas Real Estate Ireland appoints new chief executive

Keith O’Neill has been appointed as chief executive officer of BNP Paribas Real Estate Ireland, succeeding Peter Flanagan, who has served as the company’s managing director since 2024.

O’Neill joined BNP Paribas Real Estate as a senior surveyor in 2007, and has been promoted on several occasions since. He was elevated to the position of divisional director in 2015, director in 2016, and executive director in 2018. A graduate of Oxford Brookes University with a bachelor of science degree in real estate, O’Neill also completed training in auctioneering, valuation and estate agency at the Dublin Institute of Technology and has been a qualified chartered surveyor since 2009.

As chief executive of BNP Paribas Real Estate’s Irish operations, he will work closely with the company’s executive board of management and the company’s head of finance, Victoria Fitzgerald.

Commenting on O’Neill’s appointment, Marcus Zorn, chief executive of BNP Paribas Real Estate’s European advisory activities, said: “By further developing the expertise of our local teams, we aim to combine their in-depth market knowledge and proximity to clients with the breadth of our services and the unique strength of our pan-European network.”

Keith O’Neill said: “I am honoured to take the leadership of BNP Paribas Real Estate Ireland. Leveraging our expertise and the quality of our teams, we will continue to support our clients in their real-estate projects and further develop our presence in the Irish market, while drawing upon the strength of our international network.”