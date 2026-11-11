Former Greystones home of Donnybrook Fair guiding at €3.25m

An aerial view of Grattan Court, the former Donnybrook Fair premises in Greystones, Co Wicklow

Having served as the home in Greystones of gourmet-food retailer Donnybrook Fair for almost two decades, Grattan Court, a large mixed-use complex on the outskirts of the north Wicklow town, is being offered for sale through agent BDM Property at a guide price of €3.25 million.

Located at the junction of Lower Kindlestown Road and Lower Grattan Park, and directly across the road from the Tesco-anchored Greystones Shopping Centre, the subject property and its 1.5-acre site offer scope for continued commercial use, owner-occupation, investment or potential redevelopment subject to planning permission, according to the selling agent.

Grattan Court currently comprises 562sq m (6,054sq ft) of ground-floor commercial space, 80sq m (861sq ft) of first-floor staff accommodation and three two-bedroom apartments. The property also has a 42-space surface car park.

The commercial premises and staff accommodation are vacant, following the closure of Donnybrook Fair in April of this year. Two of the scheme’s three apartments are let, and these are generating a combined €44,808 in annual rental income. The third apartment is vacant at present and offers the prospective purchaser scope to increase rental income while exploring options for the scheme’s commercial accommodation.

While the freehold is being offered for sale at a guide price of €3.25 million, the ground-floor commercial accommodation is also available to let. The quoting rent is available from the agent.

Declan Bagnall of BDM Property says: “Grattan Court offers the opportunity to acquire an established mixed-use property on a substantial site in the sought-after town of Greystones. Its existing accommodation, prominent position and extensive parking offer purchasers a range of possibilities, including longer-term redevelopment potential, subject to planning permission.”