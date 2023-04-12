ACB Group’s former headquarter facility in Cavan seeks €975,000

Just over five months since the appointment of joint provisional liquidators to the ACB Group, agent Colliers has been directed to find a buyer for the company’s former warehouse and office facility at Ranrenagh in Ballyjamesduff, Co Cavan. The subject property is being offered for sale at a guide price of €975,000, which equates to a highly competitive capital value of just €48 per sq ft.

Located on a standalone and enclosed site just off the N3 Dublin to Cavan Road, approximately 14km south of Cavan town centre and 15km north of Virginia, the property comprises a large, modern detached industrial unit extending to 18,234 sq ft with separate detached modern offices extending to 1,980sq ft.

Finished to a high specification, the property was purpose built in 2019 for the headquarters of the ACB Group, which had engaged in projects involving data centres, logistics warehouses, motorway service stations and holiday villages.

The industrial unit is of steel portal frame construction, with profile metal cladding walls under a twin-skin metal deck roof, incorporating Perspex roof lighting. The warehouse includes a modern boardroom, canteen, WCs, shower facilities and mezzanine extending to 1,540 sq ft.

The industrial unit has a 6.5m clear internal height with loading access via two roller shutter doors to the front. There is one electric car-charging point in the car park. The offices are finished to a high standard and include a mix of open-plan and cellular offices, suspended ceilings, LED lighting, air conditioning, carpeted floors, kitchenette, WCs and shower facilities.

Stephen Conway of Colliers says: “Given the continued lack of high-quality industrial space available, this is an excellent opportunity for both investors and owner occupiers to acquire an excellent industrial unit at a price level that is well below replacement cost.”