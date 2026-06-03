Private investor buys fully let Maynooth office with €4m guide price

A private investor has paid around €4 million for a fully let unit at Maynooth Business Campus, representing a yield of just under 9 per cent for the new owner.

The unit, K8, which occupies a prime high-profile corner site in the business estate, came to the market in the autumn of last year with a guide price of €4 million. While no sales price has been given, it’s understood to be in the region of the guide price.

The building is let to two blue-chip international companies, on two 10-year leases from the third quarter of 2022. It is subject to a current combined annual rent of about €356,000.

According to selling agent Eamon O’Flaherty, of Sherry FitzGerald Brady O’Flaherty, the building attracted “significant interest” throughout the marketing campaign.

“We had a number of motivated interested parties attracted mainly by the quality and energy efficiencies of the premises, the strong covenant with the entire building let to two international blue-chip companies, and the rent-roll,” he said.

Unit K8 extends to about 17,294 sq ft/1,607 sq m, over two floors. Completely refurbished in 2022, it is energy efficient, and comes with 28 surface car parking spaces.

Maynooth Business Campus is on the M4 motorway (Junction 7), just outside the university town of Maynooth, about 15 minutes from the M50, and less than 30 minutes from Dublin city centre. Maynooth town centre and commuter rail station are just 2km away.

It is home to more than 3,000 employees, across multinationals including Sentenial, Schneider Electric, Tokyo Electron, Glenveagh and Jungheinrich.