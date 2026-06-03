Rathmines residential rental investment at €8.5m offers buyer 4.91% net initial yield

The combination of secure income with potential for further growth in a highly sought-after residential location should see strong interest from a range of parties including private investors and family offices in the sale of a fully-let apartment scheme in Rathmines, Dublin 6. The Pavilion View portfolio is being offered to the market by agent BNP Paribas Real Estate at a guide price of €8.5 million, reflecting a net initial yield of about 4.91 per cent.

Located above the Lidl store on Lower Rathmines Road, Pavilion View comprises 24 apartments consisting of a mix of one-, two- and three-bedroom units, including a three-bedroom penthouse. The entire scheme is let to Real Estate Property Partners on a 10-year lease from 2023, providing secure income of €436,000 a year. The apartments are fully occupied under standard residential tenancy agreements, and none of the existing residents are impacted by the sale.

Pavilion View occupies a high-profile position on Lower Rathmines Road, within walking distance of Rathmines village, Ranelagh, Portobello and St Stephen’s Green. The surrounding area has a wide range of cafés, restaurants, retail and leisure amenities, together with numerous public transport links including several Dublin Bus routes and the Luas green-line service which is accessible at both Ranelagh and Charlemont.

Gavin Maguire, who is handling the sale on behalf of BNP Paribas Real Estate, says: “The sale of Pavilion View offers investors the opportunity to acquire a fully let modern apartment block in one of Dublin’s most resilient rental markets. Rathmines continues to experience strong occupier demand, underpinned by its proximity to the city centre, excellent amenities and established residential profile. With a guide price of €8.5 million and clear reversionary potential, and with scope to enhance income through future asset-management initiatives, we expect strong interest from a broad range of investors.”