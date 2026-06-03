Well-known Carlow hotel and leisure club for sale seeking €7.5m

The Seven Oaks Hotel & Leisure Club is located in the heart of Carlow town.

A range of hoteliers and investors are expected to run the rule over the sale of the well-known Seven Oaks Hotel in Carlow, which is being offered to the market by agent CBRE.

Proprietor Anthony Graham has decided to retire after 25 years as owner. The guide price for the four-star hotel is €7.5 million.

Located in the heart of Carlow town, the Seven Oaks Hotel and Leisure Club is a well-established 89-bedroom venue with a full range of facilities catering to guests and locals alike.

The hotel’s food and beverages are served in TD Molloy’s Restaurant and the Oaks Bar, while its conference and banqueting facilities can accommodate up to 500 delegates – a capacity matched by few hotels in the region. The hotel’s recently reopened leisure club features a 66ft (20m) swimming pool, a steam room, sauna, jacuzzi and gym.

Positioned just off the M9 motorway and in the heart of Ireland’s Ancient East, the hotel is accessible from Dublin in just over an hour and is a 30-minute drive from Kilkenny and two hours from Cork. Carlow town is a thriving provincial hub serving a substantial hinterland, with a strong commercial base spanning pharmaceutical, manufacturing, engineering and agri-business sectors. The town is also home to South East Technological University (SETU).

John Hughes of CBRE’s hotel division says: “The sale of the Seven Oaks Hotel offers a tremendous regional hotel business opportunity. The hotel currently benefits from diverse revenue streams and offers the prospective purchaser a value-add opportunity with repositioning potential.”