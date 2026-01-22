Bord Bia standing by chairman amid controversy over his company importing Brazilian beef

Bord Bia is standing by its chairman Larry Murrin in the face of calls for his resignation amid controversy over his company’s importation of Brazilian beef.

But while a meeting of the board of the State agency backed Mr Murrin to stay in the role, the two farming organisations represented on the board dissented and called for him to go.

Importation of Brazilian beef is contentious against the backdrop farmers’ opposition to the Mercosur trade deal between the European Union and some South American countries, including Brazil.

Mr Murrin is chief executive of Dawn Farms.

Questions have been raised about his role at Bord Bia – the agency tasked with promoting Irish food – given his company’s importation of some Brazilian beef.

Dawn Farms has said Irish beef makes up the majority of its supply and, together with the UK and EU countries, accounted for more than 99 per cent of its annual supply in 2025. Brazilian beef accounted for less than 1 per cent of overall supply.

It has said: “We work with global brands who require deep levels of contingency to ensure absolute security of supply.”

The controversy was discussed at a meeting of Bord Bia’s board on Thursday.

In a statement afterwards, Bord Bia’s chief executive Jim O’Toole said there was a “full” discussion and “all perspectives” were heard and “carefully weighed”.

He said the board “reached a consensus” to support Mr Murrin as chairman but added this was “not unanimous”, acknowledging the Irish Farmers’ Association (IFA) and the Irish Creamery Milk Suppliers Association (ICMSA) did not support him.

He said the board “unanimously” recognised Mr Murrin’s “significant contribution to the sector” and his “invaluable industry experience”.

According to Mr O’Toole, discussions “focused on the need to protect and maintain the confidence of Irish farmers” while “also recognising the critical importance of meeting the needs of customers in highly competitive global markets”.

He said it was concluded that supporting Mr Murrin was “in the best interests” of Bord Bia and the sector “including Irish farmers”.

Bord Bia is providing Minister for Agriculture Martin Heydon with a report on the meeting.

IFA president Francie Gorman said he sought Mr Murrin’s resignation during the meeting. In a statement he said: “When the chair refused to resign, I made a formal proposal to the board that the chair be removed in the best interests of Bord Bia.”

Mr Gorman said his proposal was not put to the meeting as there was a view it is a matter for the Minister for Agriculture.

He said he “made it clear that farmer support is critical to the functioning of Bord Bia” and “what has happened here has had a devastating impact on farmer confidence”.

“If Bord Bia is to have any chance of restoring this, then the chair must be removed,” he said, adding he would contact the Minister directly to convey his views.

IFA president Francie Gorman. Photograph: Finbarr O'Rourke

ICMSA president Denis Drennan said his organisation had been “left with no alternative” but to request Mr Murrin’s departure and it is up to Minister Heydon to restore farmer confidence in Bord Bia.

Prior to the meeting, during Thursday’s Leaders’ Questions in the Dáil, Sinn Féin TD Pearse Doherty said Bord Bia exists “to champion” producers, farmers and the reputation of Irish food.

He asked how Bord Bia’s credibility could survive “when its chair is simultaneously presiding over a company importing beef from Brazil?”.

He argued there is “a fundamental conflict of interest” and asked Tanáiste Simon Harris if the Government would “remove the chair from his position”.

Mr Harris said Bord Bia is “fulfilling its mandate with distinction” with Irish agri-food exports exceeding more than €21 billion in 2025.

He noted Thursday’s Bord Bia board meeting was happening and said this was the appropriate and fair way of “considering and examining any issue when it arises”.

He said Mr Heydon has asked for a report on the meeting and “due process” would be followed.

“This place isn’t a kangaroo court where we just come in and say, off with your head,” he said.