Fianna Fáil’s Catherine Ardagh promoted in wake of Michael Healy-Rae departure

As Minister of State, Catherine Ardagh will look after international law, law reform and youth justice at the Department of Justice. Photograph: Sam Boal/Collins Photos

Fianna Fáil TD for Dublin South-Central Catherine Ardagh has been promoted to serve as a Minister of State.

Ardagh has been assigned to the Department of Justice as part of a mini-reshuffle of the junior ministerial ranks which follows the the resignation of Independent TD Michael Healy-Rae last month in response to the handling of fuel protests.

Healy-Rae’s former portfolio at the Department of Agriculture, where he had with special responsibility for forestry, farm safety and horticulture, will be taken over by Fianna Fáil TD for Limerick County Niall Collins.

Ardagh, a solicitor, will have responsibility for international law, law reform and youth justice at the Department of Justice.

Michael Healy-Rae leaving Leinster House after resigning from Government in April. Photograph: Enda O'Dowd

“I am delighted to be appointed to this role and it will be a privilege to serve in this portfolio,” she said in a statement.

“I look forward to applying both my legal expertise and the understanding I have gained from working closely with people across my constituency.”

Ardagh was first elected to the Dáil in the 2024 general election, having served in the Seanad for the previous eight years. She previously represented the Crumlin/Kimmage area on Dublin City Council.

Her father, the late Seán Ardagh, was a Fianna Fáil TD for Dublin South-Central between 1997 and 2011.

Healy-Rae announced his resignation during a motion of confidence debate in the Dáil last month in the wake of fuel protests that brought major disruption to the country.

He said he was tendering his resignation and “voting no confidence in the leader of the country” because “I believe this Government has let the people of Ireland down”.

He said he had listened to protesters and considered himself a “gauge of the people of rural Ireland”.

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