Michael Healy-Rae resignation: ‘like putting a star corner forward in corner back’

The resignation of Michael Healy-Rae from Government was like “having a star corner forward and putting him in corner back”, a fellow Kerry politician said on Wednesday.

The Independent Minister of State resigned before voting no confidence in the Government on Tuesday and sharply criticising Taoiseach Micheál Martin.

Healy-Rae made a surprise resignation announcement during a debate on a confidence motion in the Government, going on to vote against his former colleagues. The Government won the vote by 92 votes to 78.

Despite last-minute efforts to sway the Kerry TD by chief whip Mary Butler in the Dáil chamber, he indicated his resignation and charged the Government with having “let the people down”.

On Wednesday, Social Democrats TD Gary Gannon said he agreed with Healy-Rae’s decision to resign.

Speaking on RTÉ Radio’s Morning Ireland, Gannon said Healy-Rae was an “on-the-ground” politician and his actions reflected the voices of the people who voted for him.

There was “a level of hurt” among the public – people were having to choose between heat or charging their electric wheelchair while the Government remained “aloof and arrogant” and had lost control, Gannon said.

An election would happen sooner rather than later, he added.

However, a non-party Kerry county councillor said it was a mistake for Healy-Rae to step down from Government.

Niall ‘Botty’ O’Callaghan, also speaking on Morning Ireland, said he understood Healy-Rae had to listen to the people who voted for him but said he thought it would have been better to “stay there”.

I would have said: stay in there and be a voice inside the House. Because the Government had the numbers,” O’Callaghan said.

“So I think people need to calm down a little bit and understand that this Government were elected and it was a democratic election.”

O’Callaghan said he did not think staying in Government would have had an impact on Healy-Rae’s political career.

“At the end of the day, you’re not going to go from 18,000 votes to not being elected in the next election. So I think it was more out of loyalty that Michael made that decision.

“It’s like having a star corner forward and putting him in corner back now. It’s disappointing. It’s disappointing for Michael. It’s disappointing for everybody in the county,” O’Callaghan said.

“I’m in the political game against the Healy-Raes. But they’re a machine. They’re an absolute machine, and it won’t stop. It won’t stop.”

Minister for Children Norma Foley said the Government would consider what to do with the vacant ministerial post in the coming days.

“There’s a job of work to be done in the Department of Agriculture and there is a vacancy in the Department of Agriculture and I imagine that will be filled – but the decision will be made in the coming days,” she told RTÉ.

The resignation raises questions about whether the position would go to a different Independent TD who supported the Coalition with Fianna Fail and Fine Gael, or to a member of those parties.

The Government may also choose not to fill the post to reduce the overall number of junior ministers and instead assign the responsibilities of the role to another Minister. – additional reporting: PA