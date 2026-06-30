Doctor pleads guilty to careless driving causing death of daughter (6)

Babak Meshkat (45), of An Cimín Mór, Cappagh Road, Galway, was charged following a Garda investigation. Photograph: Tom Tuite

A doctor has pleaded guilty to careless driving causing his six-year-old daughter’s death in the midlands.

Babak Meshkat (46), of An Cimín Mór, Cappagh Road, Co Galway, was charged following a Garda investigation into a crash on the M6, at Rochfortbridge in Co Westmeath, on February 8th, 2024.

The child, Hana Mehkat, died at Children’s Health Ireland (CHI) hospital at Temple Street in Dublin nine days after the incident.

Last year, the accused was charged and sent forward for trial to the Mullingar Circuit Criminal Court.

The case resumed on Tuesday when Judge Cephas Power noted from the prosecution that there was an application to amend the original charge of dangerous driving causing death to a lesser charge of careless driving causing the death of Hana Meshkat.

Defence counsel Gerard Groarke confirmed the case could be progressed, and once the indictment was redrafted, the accused was arraigned.

Babak Meshkat replied “guilty” when the reworded charge was put to him, and he was not required to give evidence at this stage.

The judge remanded him on continuing bail to appear again for facts and sentencing on July 22nd next.

He noted the defence needed to obtain reports and also directed the preparation of a victim impact statement.

Earlier, the defence indicated it would engage an independent expert to analyse the crash data from the 2021-registered car, and further disclosure of evidence was ordered.

His barrister had asked for additional time, explaining this was needed to examine technical documents and instruct a forensic engineer.

The court heard the defence wished to have access to and an inspection of the car’s driver data from a crash module installed in the vehicle.

The State had already provided Meshkat’s legal team with a 120-page report from the Garda inspection.

An investigation file was sent to the Director of Public Prosecutions, leading to criminal proceedings being initiated last year.