Bertie Ahern’s comments on immigration ‘totally wrong’, says Jack Chambers

Bertie Ahern said he had 'no problem' with people from Africa or 'the Congo' but that he felt the immigration system should move more quickly. Photograph: Fran Veale

Fianna Fáil deputy leader Jack Chambers has said Bertie Ahern’s comments on immigration are “totally wrong and inappropriate”.

Speaking this morning, Chambers said Ireland is the country it is today “because of the diversity of the people who’ve come here”.

The Dublin West TD said Ahern “certainly wasn’t reflecting my party’s value of people who’ve come to Ireland, and the contribution they make across our public service and across our economy”.

Footage surfaced of Ahern speaking to a woman about immigration during a byelection canvass last week.

During the video, which was made without Ahern’s knowledge, the woman raised concerns about immigration and sharia law, with the former taoiseach saying he believed there were too many migrants coming into the country.

He said the “ones I worry about are the Africans”, adding “we can’t be taking in people from the Congo and all these places. I think there’s too many from those places.”

He also said he was concerned about second-generation Muslims born to people who came into the country, and that he had communicated this to Minister for Justice Jim O’Callaghan.

Ahern said on Wednesday he had “no problem” with people from Africa or “the Congo” but that he felt the immigration system should move more quickly. Taoiseach Micheál Martin sought to distance Fianna Fáil from Ahern’s comments, saying it was not appropriate to be specific about any ethnicity.

[ ‘I’ve no problem with people from the Congo or Africa’: Bertie Ahern addresses video commentsOpens in new window ]

On Thursday, Fianna Fáil MEP Cynthia Ní Mhurchú called on the former taoiseach to issue an apology for the comments.

“Words matter and it is important that his words are clarified,” Ní Mhurchú told RTÉ Radio’s Morning Ireland. She had been “surprised and saddened” by the comments.

Speaking to reporters on Thursday, Tánaiste Simon Harris said it was “perfectly legitimate” to debate migration policy.

“But what’s never acceptable to do, is to comment on an entire group of people based on their race, their ethnicity, or their religion,” he said.

He added: “I know Bertie Ahern, I have much respect for him – I doubt he meant any hurt or harm but I think objectively the comments did cause that, and I’m sure he’ll reflect on that too.”

Independent Dublin City Councillor Nial Ring, described the incident as “gotcha politics at the lowest level” and “a storm in a teacup”.

EU commissioner Michael McGrath said he does not believe Ahern is racist, but he clearly should not have said what he did during a byelection canvass in Dublin.

Speaking on Newstalk’s Claire Byrne show, the former Fianna Fáil minister for finance said it was important for everyone to uphold the fundamental rights of non-discrimination and the integrity of every human being.

[ Bertie Ahern’s shocking doorstep detonation was no accident. It was a precision exerciseOpens in new window ]

“I think it’s important that all of us do our best every day to uphold those values, because it’s when we start speaking about an entire group of people based on race or colour or ethnicity, it’s a very slippery slope, and I think we have to avoid language that is divisive, that can be interpreted a certain way, even if that’s not the intention.

“I don’t believe for a moment that Bertie Ahern is racist. I just don’t believe that. I’ve known him a long time, but he clearly shouldn’t have said what he said. Whether he actually believed it, I don’t know.”

When asked if he thought Ahern should apologise, McGrath said it was not for him to call on somebody to apologise for what they have said.

Ahern’s comments were widely criticised by migrant groups and Muslim leaders.

The Africa Solidarity Centre Ireland condemned the remarks as “vile, reckless and deeply divisive”, saying they were “shocking, discriminatory and entirely unacceptable”.