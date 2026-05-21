Four months of pay, healthcare benefits: what Meta is offering departing staff

An exterior shot of Meta's EMEA Headquarters in Ballsbridge, Dublin. Some 350 roles are being cut here as part of its latest restructuring. Photograph: Bryan O’Brien / The Irish Times

Sixteen weeks of pay, health insurance coverage for 18 months and immigration assistance are among the severance packages being offered to departing Meta employees, it has emerged.

Staff are also being offered an additional two weeks of pay per year of completed service, and access to three months of assistance to try to find a new job.

Details of the memos sent to staff were published online after the Instagram owner began to send notifications to employees globally, informing them that their jobs were affected by plans to cut staff by 10 per cent company wide.

In Ireland, 350 roles are being cut, amounting to about 20 of the 1,800-strong workforce here.

Under Irish law, companies must offer a minimum of two weeks of normal pay per year of service, plus an additional week’s payment. However, this is capped at €600 per week, regardless of how much a worker actually earns, and it only applies to staff who have been working for the company for two years or more. Employers can top up that payment but they are not obliged to do so.

[ Meta Ireland staff shrinks 50% from Covid peakOpens in new window ]

There is also a 30-day consultation period that must be observed.

Under plans announced in April, Meta is shedding almost 8,000 jobs from the company in the coming weeks. A further 6,000 open roles will go unfilled, chief executive Mark Zuckerberg said previously. The company has also redeployed 7,000 workers into AI-focused roles.

This latest round of layoffs will bring to just under 1,500 the number of people that Meta employs directly in Ireland - around half of the number of staff it employed at its Covid-era peak before tech layoffs began in 2022.