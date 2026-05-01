Line-up of candidates finalised for two byelections on May 22nd

Election posters in Drumcondra for the upcoming Dublin Central byelection. Photograph: Sam Boal/Collins

The line-up of candidates has been finalised for the Dublin Central and Galway West byelections on May 22nd.

The nominations window closed at noon on Friday and full candidate lists have been published by returning officers in Dublin and Galway in advance of polling day. Fourteen candidates are running in Dublin Central and there are 17 candidates in Galway West.

The Dáil vacancy in the Dublin Central constituency arose after Fine Gael’s Paschal Donohoe resigned his seat in November to take a post at the World Bank in Washington.

Fine Gael Lord Mayor of Dublin Ray McAdam is hoping to retain the seat but will face stiff competition from an array of other candidates.

There are high expectations for Sinn Féin given the byelection is taking place in the party leader Mary Lou McDonald’s constituency. The party’s candidate is sitting Dublin city councillor Janice Boylan.

Cllr John Stephens is Fianna Fáil’s candidate in what is former party leader and taoiseach Bertie Ahern’s old stomping ground.

Left-wing parties have been strong in the constituency in recent elections. Cllr Daniel Ennis is running for the Social Democrats; the Labour Party’s candidate is community worker Ruth O’Dea; musician Eoghan Ó Ceannabháin is in the field for People Before Profit; and Cllr Janet Horner is the Green Party’s candidate.

[ ‘Danger for party leaders’ in Dublin Central and Galway West byelections: seven things to watchOpens in new window ]

Aontú’s candidate is architect Ian Noel Smyth.

There are also a number of independents running. Perhaps the most high profile is veteran criminal Gerry “The Monk” Hutch, who narrowly missed out on a Dáil seat in the 2024 general election.

The other independents are Cllr Mannix Flynn; Cllr Malachy Steenson; solicitor Tony Corrigan; and student Colm Joseph Flood.

Cork-based businessman John O’Leary is running as an independent in both Dublin Central and Galway West.

The vacant Dáil seat in Galway West came about due to the election of former independent TD Catherine Connolly as President last October.

Fianna Fáil’s candidate has selected Cllr Cillian Keane as its candidate and Fine Gael is running Senator Seán Kyne, a former TD and junior minister.

Sinn Féin’s candidate is trade union organiser Mark Lohan.

Cllr Noel Thomas is running for Independent Ireland.

The Labour Party has selected Cllr Helen Ogbu as its candidate; the Social Democrats candidate is party activist Míde Nic Fhionnlaoich; the Green Party is running software engineer Niall Murphy; and People Before Profit’s candidate is artist Denman Rooke.

Aontú’s candidate is Orla Nugent, a teacher.

The convener of Catherine Connolly’s presidential campaign in Galway, university lecturer Sheila Garrity, is standing as an Independent.

Other Independent candidates include mayor of Galway Mike Cubbard; Cllr Thomas Welby; Student Michael Ryan; Retired pensions trustee Patrick Feeney; teacher Néill Bairéad and John O’Leary.

Engineer AJ Cahill is running for The Irish People, a registered political party.