‘Danger for party leaders’ in Dublin Central and Galway West byelections: seven things to watch

The stakes are high

Byelection results often have disproportionately large political consequences. They pushed Jack Lynch over the edge in 1979, contributing to his decision to resign as Fianna Fáil leader and plonking Charles Haughey into the Office of An Taoiseach.

In 1994 byelections changed the Dáil arithmetic sufficiently to prompt Labour to seek and achieve a change in government, swapping Fine Gael for Fianna Fáil. Paul Murphy’s victory in Dublin South West in 2014 turned out to be the death-knell for water charges.

Often byelection results are overinterpreted, but because of that they have an immediate, and sometimes sustained, political importance.

Consequences for party leaders

Although a general election is some distance away, the political atmosphere seems unusually fraught. Fianna Fáil leader Micheál Martin recently faced further unrest in his parliamentary party, the second time in six months that his leadership has been openly questioned by some of his TDs. Poor results would undoubtedly see that all kick off again.

A poor result for Fianna Fáil’s partner in Government, Fine Gael, would prompt questions about the ability of leader Simon Harris to appeal to voters – an occasional, subterranean conversation in his party.

[ Dublin Central byelection constituency profile: The candidates, key issues and who could winOpens in new window ]

Most unusually, there has also been reported unrest in Sinn Féin, with Mary Lou McDonald’s leadership questioned, albeit in private. If McDonald does not win one of these byelections – preferably the one in her own constituency of Dublin Central – those questions will become louder.

“Unless they upset a Dáil majority, byelections don’t really matter,” says Eoin O’Malley, a political scientist in DCU. “But they indicate a direction of travel for a party – whether the party has momentum or is moribund. There’s danger for party leaders because they can indicate that the public isn’t buying what you’re selling.”

Noel Thomas canvassing on Eglinton Street, Galway. Photograph: Alan Betson

Impact of the fuel protests

The party most closely associated with the protests against rising fuel prices was Independent Ireland. They have a strong candidate in Galway in Noel Thomas, who is currently the bookies’ favourite to take the seat.

“He’s definitely the frontrunner,” says Larry Donnelly, a lecturer in the University of Galway. “But he may be a sort of Marmite figure.”

A national poll in the Business Post last weekend showed Independent Ireland edging up a bit in the wake of the protests, but only marginally, to 7 per cent. Thomas won 9 per cent of the vote in the general election; he will have to do better than that to win this contest. And there is a strong left-wing vote in Galway, which may be reluctant to transfer to a candidate of the right.

In many byelection campaigns, the principal contest is among the Opposition candidates to see who can best capture an antigovernment mood. If Independent Ireland can come through to win on the back of the fuel protests, it will be a sign that the events of recent weeks have shifted the dial of Irish politics.

[ Galway West byelection constituency profile: The candidates, key issues and who could winOpens in new window ]

Do left votes stay left?

Since the election of independent Catherine Connolly as President last year with the backing of a united left, left-wing parties have been talking about collaboration and vote transfers between them. There will be formal and informal efforts to persuade left-wing voters to “transfer left”. In Galway, a group called Tonn na Clé (the left wave) says it is co-ordinating efforts between the six left-wing candidates on the ticket to transfer between each other.

But it has already hit a speed bump; People Before Profit candidate Denman Rooke has called for the Green candidate Niall Murphy to be replaced because he works for and owns shares in tech multinational Cisco, which has also worked for the Israeli military.

So here again is the perennial question for the left: can it overcome its own divisions?

In Dublin Central, there are similar pressures: whoever is the strongest candidate of the left will be in a good position to win. So the parties of the left are direct rivals, but also each other’s essential route to the seat. Voting patterns will give an indication of whether the success of the Connolly campaign is having any enduring electoral effects.

There is some anticipation that the Social Democrats are riding something of a wave right now. Certainly the party’s candidate Daniel Ennis is in a strong position in Dublin Central.

“The Soc Dems could be the big winners in these elections,” says one Minister in Leinster House with a grimace. But then he brightens: “But the Shinners could be the big losers.”

Do Government votes stay together?

As Ministers never tire of saying, governments don’t win byelections. This isn’t entirely true – but it is true that they only very rarely win them. Even the most optimistic Government TD doesn’t think they have much of a chance in Dublin Central, but Fine Gael hopes that Sean Kyne can pull off an upset in Galway. To manage this he will need not just a strong first preference, but then the transfers of Fianna Fáil and of Independent Thomas Welby, closely associated with Independent Minister Noel Grealish, who is also from the constituency. At the last election, Fianna Fáil benefited more from Fine Gael transfers than the other way around; in Galway, they will be looking for the favour to be returned.

Where is the far right?

Despite a ubiquitous online presence, along with vocal (and frequently profane) attendance at street demonstrations, the far right has failed to make any significant electoral breakthrough. No far-right TDs were elected at the 2024 general election, and only a handful of candidates were successful (out of 949) at the local elections the same year. Their support has been measured at no more than low single digits (2.6 per cent, according to the book on the last general election, How Ireland Voted 2024). Is there any sign that’s going to change?

Malachy Steenson, who is running in Dublin Central, is one of the far-right councillors elected two years ago, having been prominent in protests at asylum seeker accommodation. He won just 5 per cent in the general election and would appear to have little chance of success, but it will be interesting to see if he has grown his vote.

In Galway, Noel Thomas, an Independent, took a controversially tough stance against a proposed local asylum centre in Oughterard, eventually leaving Fianna Fáil over the issue. Expressing concerns about immigration doesn’t necessarily make you far right and Thomas doesn’t fit that description either, but immigration concerns among voters might give him a boost, all the same.

Who can be the coalition-builder?

Remember the maths work differently in byelections. In a general election there are three, four or five seats, so a quota is either 25 per cent, 20 per cent or 16.6 per cent of the valid votes cast. In a byelection, because there’s only one seat up for grabs, the quota is 50 per cent of the votes, plus one. The candidates who win will be the ones who cannot alone get a decent first-preference vote, but who can attract the crucial transfers. He or she has to be attractive to voters of other parties.

On the face of it, this gives an advantage to candidates on the left in Dublin (where three out of four TDs elected last time were from left-wing parties) and candidates from the centre/centre-right in Galway, where three out of five in 2024 were from this camp. But geography and turnout will also have their roles to play.

In a byelection campaign, nothing is straightforward.