Politics

‘Great to have you here’: President Catherine Connolly begins North visit

President is welcomed at Stormont Castle by First Minister and Deputy First Minister at start of three-day visit

First Minister Michelle O'Neill (R) and Deputy First Minister Emma Little-Pengelly (L) greet President Catherine Connolly (C) at Stormont Castle. Photograph: Charles McQuillan/Getty Images
Seanín Graham
Wed Feb 04 2026 - 13:142 MIN READ

President Catherine Connolly began three days of engagements in Northern Ireland with a visit to Stormont Castle in Belfast on Wednesday morning.

The engagements this week are Connolly’s first official visit to the North during her presidency.

On arriving at Stormont Castle, she was welcomed by First Minister Michelle O’Neill and Deputy First Minister Emma Little-Pengelly.

All three shook hands, and O’Neill told Connolly: “it’s great to have you here”, showing her the front of the castle, which is the home of the Stormont Executive.

The trio also posed for pictures for gathered media before walking up the steps together.

Speaking to journalists in nearby Parliament Buildings later, O’Neill said she believes they are going to have a “very good relationship”, adding that she has invited Connolly to attend the first Fleadh Cheoil na hÉireann in Belfast later this year.

She said during their meeting they discussed the peace process, culture, arts, the Irish language and Ulster Scots.

“I was absolutely delighted to welcome Uachtarán na hÉireann Catherine Connolly to Belfast today. She’s here for a packed visit over the next couple of days, many community events.

“It was my honour as First Minister to welcome her to Stormont Castle. She is very much fulfilling her pledge that she made to be a President for all, to make her first official visit to the North. It was just great to have her here today.

“I believe that her whole campaign was about hope, about opportunity. It was about inclusion, it was about unity, it was about building for the future, and I think that we are going to enjoy a very good relationship with her throughout her tenure as Uachtarán na hÉireann.”

President Catherine Connolly at PeacePlayers Northern Ireland, which works with young people to change perceptions and build peace through basketball. Photograph: Tony Maxwell/ Max
President Catherine Connolly at PeacePlayers Northern Ireland, which works with young people to change perceptions and build peace through basketball. Photograph: Tony Maxwell/ Max

In her inaugural speech, Connolly said she looked forward to her “first official visit to the North” and referenced Article 3 of the Constitution, which sets out the firm wish of the Irish people for a united Ireland under consent.

The President will deliver an address at the Ulster University Campus in north Belfast at 1.30pm.

Over the day, she will also visit a number of community initiatives in Belfast.

The President’s visit will continue on Thursday and Friday with engagements in Co Derry.

Seanín Graham

Seanín Graham

Seanín Graham is Northern Correspondent of The Irish Times