Independent Ireland leader Michael Collins moved the Dáil discussion from geo-political tensions to the Mercosur trade agreement. Photograph: Sam Boal/Collins Photos

Independent Ireland leader Michael Collins is a shoot-first, ask-questions-later type of guy.

Not the smartest way to do business, as Michael discovered after shooting himself in the foot.

The combustible TD for Cork South-West performed one of his routine Dáil outbursts on Wednesday afternoon during Statements of International Developments. Most deputies talked about global conflicts, rising geo-political tensions, the fragility of an international rules-based system and the appalling carry-on of Donald Trump.

Deputy Collins rapidly steered the discussion around to his favourite topic – the Mercosur trade agreement. In the midst of the existential gloom shrouding proceedings, Michael was pleased to note that the European Parliament had voted earlier in the day to kick the deal off course by referring it to the European Court.

He believes this major blow to Mercosur supporters was largely down to Ciaran Mullooly, RTÉ’s former midlands correspondent who won a seat in Europe last year for Independent Ireland.

“Our MEP is out there and single-handedly tearing it apart,” boomed Collins.

This will come as news to seasoned campaigners such as independent Luke ‘Ming’ Flanagan and other left-wing MEPs who have spent the past decade trying to have it thrown out.

Collins then embarked on a rant against the four Irish MEPs who voted against the legal challenge: Barry Andrews of Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael’s Regina Doherty, Sean Kelly and Maria Walsh.

“Good God, this is not good enough,” he cried. “Are they out of control in Europe?.”

And as for Ming, he “failed to turn up today to vote for the people, despite all the aul social media nonsense he has every day of the week telling us what he is doing for the people”.

He called them all “traitors”, later withdrawing the charge when challenged by the Ceann Comhairle.

Caterwauling Collins was followed by Aontú’s Paul Lawless, who backed him up. “I am just off a plane from Strasbourg,” was the Mayo TD’s dramatic opener.

The Mercosur vote happened at midday. If Deputy Lawless noticed Ming’s absence, he clearly didn’t ask why he was missing. Neither, one assumes, did Ming’s fellow MEP for Ireland Midlands North-West, Ciaran Mullooly.

Independent Ireland had a video clip of their leader’s potshot at the MEPs up online in jigtime.

Deputy Collins seems very familiar with MEP Flanagan’s online output – that “aul social media nonsense he has every day of the week”. Strange, so, that he missed his tweet sent hours before the vote on Wednesday morning.

“Torture not to be in Strasbourg for a vote to send the proposed #MERCOSUR agreement to the ECJ. Got to listen to my doctor though.”

As a long time campaigner against Mercosur, Ming’s absence was noted by observers. Reports after the vote noted he was absent due to medical reasons.

He hit back at deputy Collins for having a go at him in the Dáil.

“My sin. Having a serious operation, under general anaesthetic to remove a large cyst from my jaw.”

Ming was confined to bed on the day of the vote following surgery on Saturday. His surgeon told him not to go anywhere near Strasbourg this week, adding he was “absolutely terrified” that the proposal might fail by just one vote on the day he couldn’t attend.

Yesterday, his doctor gave him the all clear to return to work. “I’ll be there next week for the PECH fisheries committee,” he told us.

On Wednesday night, he called on the Independent Ireland leader to retract his remarks. “My office is now having to deal with dozens of abusive emails as result of D’unbelievable Collins rant.”

On Friday evening, he was still waiting.

Taoiseach’s unusually blunt assessment

An uncharacteristic slip from the normally very cautious Taoiseach this week when he decided to comment on the affairs of a neighbouring country.

Our nearest neighbour, in fact.

So, Micheál, what do you think of the UK’s Covid inquiry, the one established by Boris Johnson when he was still a thing and which has been trundling along for quite some time now?

“I thought the British inquiry – I thought it was terrible. I just thought it was a … eh… that’s my own personal view, subjective view…” he said in reply to the Independent TD for Meath East, Gillian Toole.

“…Eh … maybe I shouldn’t use that phrase.”

Former British prime minister Boris Johnson. File photograph: Danny Lawson/PA Wire

Deputy Toole, a pharmacist, wanted to know why the Government decided to set up an independent, non-statutory Covid evaluation committee rather than a statutory inquiry, similar to the ones in the UK, Australia and America.

He thinks our approach is better, compared to the lumbering process across the water, though maybe he shouldn’t have been so blunt in his assessment.

“But it was adversarial, it was great theatre,” Micheál said. “I’m not so sure that brings light.”

In his view, the committee’s “fact-finding and lessons-based approach” offers speed and flexibility and has a far greater chance of being completed more quickly in a non-adversarial atmosphere.

“We know how long statutory tribunals of inquiry can go on in this country and they do not necessarily get the outcomes.”

Oh, we do.

Return of the Dáil’s panto performer

Fianna Fáil backbencher Malcolm Byrne is back to regular hours in Dáil Éireann now that panto season is over.

The TD for Wicklow-Wexford was treading the boards over the festive season with the Gorey Little Theatre Group and he had to leave Leinster House a little earlier than usual in the opening weeks of the new Dáil term to make it in time for the show.

This year’s production was Cinderella. Malcolm has been with the group since it was revived in 2020 so he has played most parts. This year he was The Narrator, wearing a top hat and frock coat.

Needless to say, the idea of a Fianna Fáil TD as a pantomime performer was the source of great amusement among political colleagues who felt he wouldn’t have to bother with rehearsals.

Regular attendance at recent Fianna Fáil parliamentary party meetings would provide the most perfect preparation for any role in panto.

But it’s more than just fun and games. Deputy Byrne is a huge supporter of the thriving amateur drama movement around the country.

“Theatre provides huge enjoyment to thousands every night across the country. Panto is the first introduction to it for many children and young people, both for attending and appearing on stage. It’s a wonderful and valuable thing.”

A brotherly briefing

The Minister for Agriculture, Martin Heydon, was in the chamber during Leaders’ Questions on Wednesday. This would be handy for the Taoiseach if anything complicated on the Ag front came up during policy questions.

He could just hand over to Martin.

Micheál had to leave early though. Minister for Justice, Jim O’Callaghan, took his place. And Martin Heydon also left.

Michael Healy-Rae, his Minister of State, slotted in for him.

This seemed to come as a surprise to his brother Danny, who had a question ready for the senior minister about the culling of sika deer.

They are “spreading TB, damaging and devouring crops and breaking fences”, and farmers “are being robbed daily” by them.

Danny faced his brother sitting directly across the floor from him.

“When will this Government – and you, the Minister, part of it – begin the complete cull of the sika deer as has been ordained by the EU? It is our duty now,” he demanded.

Michael Healy-Rae answered a question from his brother Danny in relation to the culling of sika deer. Photograph: Alan Betson/The Irish Times

Surprise, surprise, but the brother was on the same page.

“Deputy, you’re 100 per cent correct in raising this very serious matter. Because, it is a matter of major concern from the point of view of road safety and from the spread of TB, which the department doesn’t acknowledge to be the major cause that, maybe yourself and myself would agree that it probably is…”

It wouldn’t have gone like this with the Senior Minister.

Michael continued briefing the brother.

“To answer your question, as you know, the department has engaged a contract with regard to the culling of deer, which is ongoing. We would like for it to be going ahead at an accelerated rate and quicker than it is at present.

“We both have our personal views on what the total cull should be because it should be up to 70 per cent. Trying to convince everybody else it should be that figure? We have a bit of a battle on our hands.

“But your concern is right. It is correct.”

At this point, Danny should have been roaring at Martin Heydon. But there was no point in howling at the brother.

The two farming brothers from Kerry were telling each other what they already knew.

Michael was standing between two senior ministers as he addressed Danny – Jim O’Callaghan, a lawyer from Dublin Bay South and Jennifer Carroll MacNeill, a lawyer from Dún Laoghaire.

The two exchanged glances.

Highly amused.

In fairness, it was funny.

And in truth, Michael and Danny would buy and sell the both of them.

From home-care services to Pilates classes

During a thoughtful debate on the Home Support Providers Bill this week, TDs welcomed legislation to regulate the home care sector and strengthen safeguards around the provision of these vital services.

Most said it was a start, but more needed to be done.

Speaking on behalf of the Social Democrats, Sinead Gibney was pleased to see a move to “finally” regulate the sector. Her party has long advocated for a statutory right to home care and this framework is an important element of that.

She said the Bill is a step in the right direction, albeit a small one which should have been taken years ago.

“I spoke with my daughter this morning; we had breakfast together after our Pilates class. She worked in the home care sector right after she left school a number of years ago during Covid,” said the TD for Dublin Rathdown.

Her daughter had loved the work and was passionate about it but told her “the pressure you are put under to commodify care and simply move in half-hour slots between one service user and another and to try to provide them with dignity in that time was virtually impossible”.

Later in the debate, after a speech highlighting the particular issues around providing home care packages in rural Ireland, Fianna Fáil TD Peter “Chap” Cleere concluded on a lighter note with a nod to Sinead’s earlier contribution.

A former Kilkenny hurler, Chap Cleere is 6ft3in and built like a tank.

“I’m going to finish up now because myself and Deputy O’Meara have a Pilates class at half past six and we need to get to it. We’re meeting the Social Democrats.”

His Tipperary colleague, Ryan O’Meara from Tipperary North, was next up. Ryan is a champion Irish dancer.

“I’m more interested in the food after the Pilates class.”

Leas Ceann Comhairle John McGuinness was in the chair.

The look of total bafflement on his face was a joy.