Concern over ‘pull’ factors prompts Government to tighten asylum rules

Minister for Justice, Home Affairs and Migration Jim O'Callaghan is due to meet the European Commissioner for Migration, Magnus Brunner, in Dublin on Monday for discussions. Photograph: Conor O Mearain/PA Wire

Concerns over “pull” factors on migration are prompting the Government to plan further tightening of migration and asylum laws, with a package of measures to be unveiled this week.

Two people with knowledge of the discussions within government confirmed that Minister for Justice Jim O’Callaghan would bring forward a series of proposals this week to make Ireland a less attractive destination for asylum seekers.

The Sunday Times reported that the measures would include requiring refugees to spend longer in Ireland before they can apply for citizenship, and prohibiting those on social welfare from applying.

The rules on family reunification – where members of a successful asylum seeker’s family can be granted permission to join them in Ireland – would be tightened and limited to immediate family members only. Those seeking family reunification would have to show they have accommodation available and can support additional family members.

Asylum seekers who have jobs – work is allowed for those waiting more than six months for an initial decision – will also be required to contribute to the cost of their State accommodation, a move previously signalled by the Government.

Sources declined to confirm the detail of the reports, citing the need for them to be discussed by the Coalition leaders and by Ministers in Cabinet, though did they not dispute them.

The moves come amid growing fears in Government that the introduction of stricter migration controls in the UK – announced by the British government last week – will lead to higher numbers of people seeking international protection in Ireland, stressing an already under-pressure system.

It is understood that the plans to be unveiled this week predate the UK moves, though sources said that further changes in response to the situation in the UK are likely. Mr O’Callaghan has said that 80 per cent of people seeking international protection – or asylum – here enter the State via the border with Northern Ireland.

About 1,000 people a month arrive in Ireland seeking international protection, which represents a decrease of about one third from last year’s numbers. However, officials said there were concerns about a recent increase in people arriving from Somalia, while the number of young Ukrainian men has also recently jumped. Ukrainians are automatically entitled to temporary asylum status.

Mr O’Callaghan is due to meet the European Commissioner for Migration, Magnus Brunner, who is visiting Dublin on Monday for discussions on the issue.

Meanwhile, Taoiseach Micheál Martin, who is on a visit to South Africa for the G20 conference, defended the proposed new rules on immigration when he spoke to journalists in Johannesburg on Sunday.

“It is a modest enough overhaul, but an important one. It’s fair and it’s robust, and it’s also aligning with what’s happening elsewhere,” said Mr Martin.

“We’ve always taken a humanitarian approach, but I think there is a necessary tightening-up that is required in terms of both the asylum process and in terms of the citizenship process in Ireland.”

Mr Martin signalled the worry in Government that if Ireland is perceived to offer more generous benefits or an easier process to gain asylum, that migrants and asylum seekers currently going to other countries will come to Ireland, placing stress on existing services.

Mr Martin said Ireland was an “outlier” in terms of benefits compared to other jurisdictions, including the UK.

“We have to be realistic about it, and we have to be firm about it, and also we have to accelerate the processes, because it’s taken too long historically for people to have their asylum applications processed and concluded.”