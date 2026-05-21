Israeli minister’s taunts ‘accelerate momentum’ for EU action, Taoiseach says

A video of an Israeli minister taunting activists has “shocked the world” and “accelerated the momentum” for action by the European Union, which is now essential in order for it to retain credibility, Taoiseach Micheál Martin has said.

“There is growing anger across the European Union in respect to the behaviour of Israel,” Martin told journalists after a meeting with French president Emmanuel Macron in Paris. “I think the mood is changing.

“I think it has accelerated the momentum, and I think it’s created a lot of anger,” Martin said.

The video, in which far-right minister for national security Itamar Ben-Gvir taunted members of the Global Sumud Flotilla after they were detained by Israeli forces in international waters, compounded what Martin described as “far worse” issues including continued obstruction of the delivery of humanitarian aid to Gaza, the killing and displacement of Palestinians in the West Bank, and Israel’s actions in Lebanon.

“Notwithstanding the historic positions some member states have always taken, they’re not happy with how all of this is unfolding, and the lack of any progress on the Palestinian question is causing people disquiet among many member states,” he said.

The video drew furious reactions from countries whose citizens were among those detained, including Australia, Britain, Canada, Germany, the Netherlands, New Zealand and Spain.

Action by the EU in response to actions by Israel is now essential for it to retain credibility, the Taoiseach continued.

“It’s about the European Union having credibility in terms of its approach to standards and values in the world. We’ve taken positions on Russia, we’ve taken positions on Iran, and the behaviour of Israel does demand that Europe takes a position,” Martin said.

The issue was discussed in his meeting with Macron, and the French leader shares a “deep concern about what has happened, and the need for Europe to have credibility in our response”, Martin said.

[ ‘Disgusting behaviour’: Taoiseach condemns Israeli minister who taunts detained Gaza flotilla activistsOpens in new window ]

The Taoiseach wrote to the president of the European Council António Costa on Wednesday to request that the issue be put on the agenda of EU leaders’ next meeting in Brussels in June.

He has said that leaders should consider the full or partial suspension of Israel’s privileged trading terms with the EU under the EU-Israel Association Agreement.

Costa was “agreeable” to the issue being put on the agenda and there was “positive feedback” to the letter, Martin told journalists, but the “precise mechanisms” of an EU response would still “need to be determined”.

The Government is to bring the delayed Occupied Territories Bill, which would place restrictions on Irish trade with illegal Israeli settlements within Palestinian areas, back to the Dáil in the coming weeks.

The Bill will target trade in goods only and not services, despite a recommendation by the Committee on Foreign Affairs and Trade that both should be included.

“I don’t think services side of it is implementable or viable, and the advice we have on that is fairly solid. Also legally it’s not within our capacity to do it, but even apart from that it’s just impossible to implement,” Martin said.

The Taoiseach travels onwards to Italy on Friday and will meet Pope Leo XIV in the Vatican and then Italian prime minister Giorgia Meloni.

The meetings with Macron and Meloni are part of the groundwork for the start of Ireland’s EU presidency in July, when the Government will take up the rotating six-month position that involves setting the agenda and chairing meetings of the 27 member states.

Crucial issues for the Irish presidency will include reforms to boost the economic competitiveness of the EU, the negotiation of a deal on the EU’s long-term budget, and an effort to secure the reopening of trade through the Strait of Hormuz, the Taoiseach said.