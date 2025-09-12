Presidential election: Meet the three hopefuls who will be on the ballot paper next month

So far, three candidates are assured of enough support to have their names on the ballot paper in the Presidential election taking place on October 23rd. But who are they and what do they stand for? Watch our profiles below and navigate to read the full profiles by our political staff.
Heather Humphreys
Fine Gael has selected former minister Heather Humphreys as its candidate. Her upbringing in Co Monaghan, and background as a practising Presbyterian, will likely play a major part in the story Humphreys and Fine Gael aim to tell as she seeks to succeed Michael D Higgins as president of Ireland. Read Ellen Coyne’s profile of Humphreys here.
Jim Gavin
Fianna Fáil has chosen former Defence Forces officer, former Dublin GAA football manager and senior executive of Irish Aviation Authority Jim Gavin. Harry McGee notes that Gavin’s his public persona is polite, serious, unruffled, and undramatic to the point of blandness. Read Harry’s full profile here.
Catherine Connolly
The Labour party has decided to back Independent TD Catherine Connolly, a former member of the party who has never held back when it comes to expressing her views, whether on Irish neutrality, women’s rights or the war in Gaza. Cormac McQuinn profiles the left wing candidate here.
READ MORE
The rest
Independent hopefuls who are seeking support for presidential bids include businessman Gareth Sheridan, barrister Maria Steen, ex-MMA fighter Conor McGregor, and former solicitor in asset management and investment funds Nick Delehanty. However, they are far from certain of receiving the required backing; aspiring candidates need the support of 20 Oireachtas members or four local authorities to enter the race.
A number of candidates, including Riverdance star Michael Flatley and former Met Éireann Joanna Donnelly have already pulled out of the race to the Áras.