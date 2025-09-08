Presidential election: County councils most likely to nominate an Independent candidate

Local authorities are one route to secure a nomination to run for President.

To get your name on the ballot, candidates must be nominated by four county councils or secure the backing of 20 members of the Oireachtas. Nominations close on September 24th with the election taking place on October 24th.

At least 20 councils are holding special meetings this month to hear from candidates hoping to take a run at the Áras, starting with Kerry County Council today.

In the last presidential election in 2018, Independents Peter Casey, Sean Gallagher, Joan Freeman and Gavin Duffy were nominated to run through county councils.

Below are the most likely councils to nominate an Independent.

Kerry

The first council to hear from presidential hopefuls, today, may be one of the most eagerly courted, as the proportion of Independents sitting on Kerry County Council means it could create a path for an Áras hopeful. Independents took 12 of 33 seats on council in last year’s local elections, an increase of two.

Members of the Healy-Rae family hold three separate council seats in the area – which could mean an audience for Independents claiming to represent rural issues or other major topics in the county.

The majority of the seven council seats for Killarney are dominated by Independents, and the issue of local hotels taking international-protection contracts has been a major issue in the leading tourist town. A number of sitting councillors have complained about the issue since 2023.

There is also the potential for disillusionment from Fine Gael councillors who feel that local hero Seán Kelly was unjustly treated by party headquarters.

Waterford

Waterford is a more complex council. It may have been identified as a possible path for candidates, as one quarter of the councillors sitting on Waterford council are Independents. But despite the fact Independents occupy eight of 32 seats on the local authority for the city and county, five of those Independents are in a loose pact with Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael.

Independent councillor David Daniels said that he is in a group of three “Independent Independents”, with Donal Barry and Joe O’Riordan so he expressed doubt that the three of them on their own would be able to facilitate a candidate. Waterford is due to hold a meeting with prospective candidates on Friday, September 19th, but some councillors in the main parties have privately asked if the meeting should even go ahead, with all three main parties having little interest in facilitating any candidates beyond their own.

Tipperary

At least 13 people have contacted Tipperary County Council seeking its support to get on the ballot paper. Independents have enjoyed significant electoral success in the Premier County with Independent John O’Heney topping the poll in last year’s local elections.

Independents now make up a respectable 15 out of 40 seats on the local authority. It seems that businessman and hopeful candidate Gareth Sheridan already enjoys an advantage with the council, with two Independents, Liam Browne and Seamie Morris, already indicating their support for him as a candidate.

“For too long, we’ve seen the same faces in the running, so it’s time for new ones to step up,” Independent councillor Browne wrote on social media, congratulating Sheridan for having the “guts” to run. “The more, the merrier! Imagine a race with a wide variety of candidates – someone like Nick Delehanty, someone from Fianna Fáil, and someone from Sinn Féin.”

Laois

In 2018, Laois was the only local authority to back the controversial Gemma O’Doherty. Only four councillors supported her, while the rest abstained. The number of Independents sitting on the council has grown from three of 19 seats in 2014 to five in 2024. Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael share 11 seats between them. More than 14 candidates have contacted Laois county council already, with the local authority due to hold its special meeting for candidates on September 15th.

Leitrim

Ireland’s least populous county has 18 councillors and, on paper, one of the easiest paths to the presidency. Fine Gael has only three seats on the council, compared to Fianna Fáil, which has six. Sinn Féin has four councillors and there are five Independents.

Even with Fine Gael councillors voting against, a candidate would win a nomination if the two other big parties abstained. If Sinn Féin also votes against, Fianna Fáil councillors would have to support a candidate. That cannot be ruled out as a possibility.

Sligo

Like its neighbour, Fianna Fáil has six councillors, ahead of Fine Gael (4) and Sinn Féin (2). There are four Independents. However, one of the Independents is Declan Bree who is a brother-in-law of Catherine Connolly. There is also a Labour councillor and a People Before Profit councillor, who also might vote against any nominee, to favour Connolly. A nomination probably depends on Fianna Fáil supporting one of the candidates who comes before it.

Donegal

The council did not support a candidate in 2018 and a lot will depend on whether or not Sinn Féin councillors will be directed to vote against endorsing any candidate. It has ten councillors, Fianna Fáil has also ten. Fine Gael has only four and there are nine Independents. If Sinn Féin blocks, it’s not going to happen.

Roscommon

Another council with a lot of Independents and one that has endorsed candidates in the last two presidential elections. The composition of this 18-seat chamber lends itself to a nomination. It’s another council where Fianna Fáil came out tops, winning five seats in 2024. Fine Gael has four seats and Sinn Féin has one. There are seven Independents and one Independent Ireland councillor. There are a potential 13 votes for a nomination even with Fine Gael and Sinn Féin blocking. One of the likeliest routes.

Fingal

The council has backed candidates in the past two elections but it might be more difficult this time. Fianna Fáil is down from 2019 with seven seats in 2024, the same as the Labour Party. Fine Gael has six while Sinn Féin has four. There are a further four left-wing seats. If Connolly supporters adopt a blocking strategy alongside Fine Gael and Sinn Féin, any path will be nigh impossible.