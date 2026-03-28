Mairead McGuinness to get fees and expenses for missions as EU envoy for religious freedom

Mairead McGuinness is a former broadcaster, MEP, European commissioner and Fine Gael candidate for President of Ireland. Photograph: EPA

Mairead McGuinness will be paid fees and reimbursed for her missions as part of a “high-profile” role as the European Union’s special envoy for religious freedom.

However, the European Commission has not said how much she is expected to be paid, saying it is “early” to set out the exact amounts “which will depend on the missions and days worked”.

McGuinness, a former broadcaster, MEP and European commissioner for financial services, had hoped to run for the presidency in Ireland last year but had to withdraw due to ill-health.

Her new role will be Brussels-based and the commission, the EU’s executive arm, said she “will receive fees for her work and her missions will be reimbursed”.

It also said: “Special advisers work on a short-term basis for a very limited number of days per year.”

The commission noted a section of its website which outlines how fees per day of service for such roles are set at three separate levels – 1/22 of the basic salary of an official on the first step of three different grades.

In response to a query from The Irish Times on how Ms McGuinness was selected for the position, the commission replied: “The rules governing the composition of the cabinets of the members of the commission ... provide for the possibility for the members of the commission to call on the services of paid or unpaid special advisers.

“It is for the members of the college [of commissioners] to identify a special adviser ... for specific purposes. There are no calls for applications.”

It also said: “Such advisers are generally experts in their respective fields and ... Mairead McGuiness is highly qualified for the position, having previously served as the vice-president of the European Parliament responsible for the article 17 dialogue [between EU institutions and churches and religious associations].”

The statement added: “Freedom of religion or belief is under attack in many parts of the world ... the commission is committed to addressing this challenge and to ensure that the rights of all faiths and beliefs are respected.”

The role has been vacant for more than a year. The last person to hold the position was Belgian diplomat Frans van Daele.

McGuinness was a Fine Gael MEP for many years and served as Ireland’s European commissioner between 2020 and 2024.

On Thursday Minister for Foreign Affairs Helen McEntee welcomed McGuinness’s appointment and said she will “play an important part in the EU’s efforts to protect freedom of religion or belief around the world”.

Last month, McGuinness said she withdrew from last year’s presidential election campaign as a result of a severe bout of post-viral fatigue syndrome.

She had been confirmed as Fine Gael’s election candidate in July but pulled out of the race the following month.

McGuinness told RTÉ last month the diagnosis came as “a bolt from the blue” and left her “knocked sideways” but she now feels “hale and hearty”.