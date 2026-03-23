Woman canvassing for Catherine Connolly ‘punched in the face’, court told

Daniel Soave allegedly 'punched one of the lady canvassers to the face, knocking her to the ground'. Photograph: Collins

A woman was “punched in the face” as she campaigned alongside Sinn Féin’s leader for President Catherine Connolly, it has been alleged.

Daniel Soave (39), appeared again at Dublin District Court on Monday, with his case scheduled for directions from the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP).

He is accused of assault causing harm to a woman and public order offences on North Strand Road, Dublin 1, on October 24th.

Campaigners were out with Sinn Féin’s Mary Lou McDonald delivering leaflets near the Five Lamps in the north inner city at the time.

Judge Michele Finan noted that the DPP stated that the case was suitable for summary disposal in the District Court rather than in the Circuit Court, which has broader sentencing powers.

She accepted jurisdiction after hearing an outline of the prosecution’s evidence. The court heard that it was alleged that, at about 4.55pm, two women were canvassing for Connolly in advance of her election.

It was alleged he pushed the canvassers and “punched one of the lady canvassers to the face, knocking her to the ground”.

She was brought to the hospital, but no further medical treatment was sought, the Court Garda sergeant said.

Soave did not address the court and has yet to enter a plea formally. His solicitor, Yvonne Bambury, sought an order for disclosure of prosecution evidence, which was granted.

The judge ordered the accused to appear again in July and remanded him on continuing bail.

Footage of the incident went viral online.

Soave, of Portland Row, Dublin 1, was later arrested and detained at Store Street Garda station, where he was charged with two counts of engaging in threatening, abusive, and insulting words or behaviour and a single charge for assault causing harm to a named woman.

The case first came before the court on October 27th. Garda Colm Maguire had then said that when Soave was charged, he had no reply to the public order offences. However, the court heard that, in response to the final charge, he stated: “What’s that all about? Complete lies, I never pushed anybody.”

The accused was then ordered to obey bail conditions and notify gardaí of any address change and “not to engage with persons campaigning in the Dublin 1 area, or contact directly or indirectly with the injured party or witnesses”.

That included using social media such as Facebook or WhatsApp. Legal aid was granted after the court heard that he was employed, earning €600 a week, but paying a large rent.